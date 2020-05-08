7066 Fisher Island Dr.

Amenities

THE PERFECT FUSION OF A CRISP CONTEMPORARY LOOK WITH A RELAXED BEACH INSPIRED STYLE ON FISHER

ISLAND! Wake up to Paradise in this Peaceful Ambiance Designed by Alison Antrobus. East Corner Residence w/ 3835 Interior SF + 1704 SF of Wraparound Terrace w/ Views of the Ocean, Bay & Miami Skyline. Private Elevator Entry into this 3 Bed + 3.5 Bath w/ 10' Floor to Ceiling Glass Windows + Lualdi Doors. Boffi Kitchen w/ aggenau & SubZero Appliances. Boffi Master Bath wrapped in Bookmatched Slabs of Statuario Marble & Custom Boffi Tub. Golden Oak Flooring t/o. PDS was Awarded Best Residential Development in America for the 3rd Year. Building Amenities & Services include Concierge, Butler Services & Theater to name a few. A 440 SF Poolside Cabana is Included! 2 Parking Spaces + 1 Golf Cart Parking.