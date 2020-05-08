All apartments in Fisher Island
7066 Fisher Island Dr.
Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:42 PM

7066 Fisher Island Dr

7066 Fisher Island Dr · (305) 613-2118
Location

7066 Fisher Island Dr, Fisher Island, FL 33109
Fisher Island

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7066 · Avail. now

$45,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
parking
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
parking
pool
media room
new construction
THE PERFECT FUSION OF A CRISP CONTEMPORARY LOOK WITH A RELAXED BEACH INSPIRED STYLE ON FISHER
ISLAND! Wake up to Paradise in this Peaceful Ambiance Designed by Alison Antrobus. East Corner Residence w/ 3835 Interior SF + 1704 SF of Wraparound Terrace w/ Views of the Ocean, Bay & Miami Skyline. Private Elevator Entry into this 3 Bed + 3.5 Bath w/ 10' Floor to Ceiling Glass Windows + Lualdi Doors. Boffi Kitchen w/ aggenau & SubZero Appliances. Boffi Master Bath wrapped in Bookmatched Slabs of Statuario Marble & Custom Boffi Tub. Golden Oak Flooring t/o. PDS was Awarded Best Residential Development in America for the 3rd Year. Building Amenities & Services include Concierge, Butler Services & Theater to name a few. A 440 SF Poolside Cabana is Included! 2 Parking Spaces + 1 Golf Cart Parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7066 Fisher Island Dr have any available units?
7066 Fisher Island Dr has a unit available for $45,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7066 Fisher Island Dr have?
Some of 7066 Fisher Island Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7066 Fisher Island Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7066 Fisher Island Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7066 Fisher Island Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7066 Fisher Island Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fisher Island.
Does 7066 Fisher Island Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7066 Fisher Island Dr does offer parking.
Does 7066 Fisher Island Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7066 Fisher Island Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7066 Fisher Island Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7066 Fisher Island Dr has a pool.
Does 7066 Fisher Island Dr have accessible units?
No, 7066 Fisher Island Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7066 Fisher Island Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7066 Fisher Island Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7066 Fisher Island Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7066 Fisher Island Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

