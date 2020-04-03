19232 Fisher Island Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Experience Fisher Island living in this lovely fully furnished 3rd floor Seaside Village condo overlooking the ocean. Features include:3 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2049 sq ft interior sq ft, marble floors throughout, renovated kitchen & bathrooms, wrap-around terraces perfect for entertaining, etc. The unit is available for short-term rentals price to be determined based on the time period requested. Just steps away from the sandy beaches, beach club, mansion, tennis and spa. Fisher Island is a residential oasis offering unparalled privacy and exclusivity just minutes away from the mainland of Miami beach. Easy to show!