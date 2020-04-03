19232 Fisher Island Dr

Amenities
Experience Fisher Island living in this lovely fully furnished 3rd floor Seaside Village condo overlooking the ocean. Features include:3 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2049 sq ft interior sq ft, marble floors throughout, renovated kitchen & bathrooms, wrap-around terraces perfect for entertaining, etc. The unit is available for short-term rentals price to be determined based on the time period requested. Just steps away from the sandy beaches, beach club, mansion, tennis and spa. Fisher Island is a residential oasis offering unparalled privacy and exclusivity just minutes away from the mainland of Miami beach. Easy to show!