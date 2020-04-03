All apartments in Fisher Island
19232 Fisher Island Dr
19232 Fisher Island Dr

19232 Fisher Island Drive · (305) 343-5830
Location

19232 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL 33109
Fisher Island

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 19232 · Avail. now

$18,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Experience Fisher Island living in this lovely fully furnished 3rd floor Seaside Village condo overlooking the ocean. Features include:3 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2049 sq ft interior sq ft, marble floors throughout, renovated kitchen & bathrooms, wrap-around terraces perfect for entertaining, etc. The unit is available for short-term rentals price to be determined based on the time period requested. Just steps away from the sandy beaches, beach club, mansion, tennis and spa. Fisher Island is a residential oasis offering unparalled privacy and exclusivity just minutes away from the mainland of Miami beach. Easy to show!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19232 Fisher Island Dr have any available units?
19232 Fisher Island Dr has a unit available for $18,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19232 Fisher Island Dr have?
Some of 19232 Fisher Island Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19232 Fisher Island Dr currently offering any rent specials?
19232 Fisher Island Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19232 Fisher Island Dr pet-friendly?
No, 19232 Fisher Island Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fisher Island.
Does 19232 Fisher Island Dr offer parking?
Yes, 19232 Fisher Island Dr does offer parking.
Does 19232 Fisher Island Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19232 Fisher Island Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19232 Fisher Island Dr have a pool?
Yes, 19232 Fisher Island Dr has a pool.
Does 19232 Fisher Island Dr have accessible units?
No, 19232 Fisher Island Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 19232 Fisher Island Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19232 Fisher Island Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 19232 Fisher Island Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 19232 Fisher Island Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
