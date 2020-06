Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

EXPERIENCE FISHER ISLAND LIVING IN THIS GORGEOUS SEASIDE VILLAGE UNIT THAT HAS BEEN COMPLETELY RENOVATED. FEATURES INCLUDE: 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, 1,875 SQ FT INTERIOR, WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, TOP OF THE LINE KITCHEN & BATHROOMS, EXPANSIVE TERRACES PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING, BUILT INS, WALK-IN CLOSETS AND BEAUTIFULLY DESIGNED AND DECORATED. DON'T MISS THIS EXCEPTIONAL RENTAL. ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SALE ASKING $1.850 M. EASY TO SHOW!