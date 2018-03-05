All apartments in Fish Hawk
Fish Hawk, FL
5961 Beaconpark Street
Location

5961 Beaconpark St, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Magnificent 5 bed, 3.5 bath, 3127 sq. ft. home in Lithia, Fl! Open and spacious floor plan. Wonderful island kitchen with tons of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Breakfast area. Cozy living room. Master suite features dual sinks, luxurious tub and walk in shower. Be sure to schedule your showing today!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5961 Beaconpark Street have any available units?
5961 Beaconpark Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
Is 5961 Beaconpark Street currently offering any rent specials?
5961 Beaconpark Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5961 Beaconpark Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5961 Beaconpark Street is pet friendly.
Does 5961 Beaconpark Street offer parking?
No, 5961 Beaconpark Street does not offer parking.
Does 5961 Beaconpark Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5961 Beaconpark Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5961 Beaconpark Street have a pool?
No, 5961 Beaconpark Street does not have a pool.
Does 5961 Beaconpark Street have accessible units?
No, 5961 Beaconpark Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5961 Beaconpark Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5961 Beaconpark Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5961 Beaconpark Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5961 Beaconpark Street does not have units with air conditioning.
