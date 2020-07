Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge courtyard dog park fire pit 24hr gym pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access yoga

Discover your new home where you connect with neighbors, live comfortably and enjoy the native wildlife from the wetlands. Situated in a gated community, Vintage Amelia Island provides residents with 23 acres of ample greenspace, always feel like you are on vacation while relaxing at the resort style pool with fire pits. Take your dog over to our pet park with covered seating to meet new friends. Workout in our indoor fitness club or take a spin around our community on your bike. Vintage Amelia Island has everything you need to make it your home.