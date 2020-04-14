409 South 15th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry

Available June

This quaint 3/2 1798 sq. ft is move in ready for you.

Home has been fully renovated! You will be surprised at the large inside space. Large bonus room with picture window overlooking back yard.

Mirrored room for office/exercise room. Large laundry room with folding table.

Freshly painted interior, updated baths, all new kitchen, and flooring throughout. No carpet!

Great location on the island in a quiet neighborhood – proximity to beach, parks, downtown historic district and walking distance to Fernandina Beach middle and high school.

Appliances include refrigerator, oven/stove, microwave, and W/D hookups.

Huge backyard that will accommodate your boat or RV.

Approximately 45 minutes to Jacksonville, and similar distance to neighboring Kings Bay Naval Base and Naval Station Mayport.

Tenant responsible for all utilities.

This is a pet friendly property with breed restrictions. Pet Fee Applies.

SECURITY DEPOSIT is equal to one-month rent.

LEASE TERM: 12 months. Good credit and income is a must for application. Must meet credit and background check criteria.