Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:01 AM

409 South 15th Street

409 South 15th Street · (904) 321-0457
Location

409 South 15th Street, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1798 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
Available June
This quaint 3/2 1798 sq. ft is move in ready for you.
Home has been fully renovated! You will be surprised at the large inside space. Large bonus room with picture window overlooking back yard.
Mirrored room for office/exercise room. Large laundry room with folding table.
Freshly painted interior, updated baths, all new kitchen, and flooring throughout. No carpet!
Great location on the island in a quiet neighborhood – proximity to beach, parks, downtown historic district and walking distance to Fernandina Beach middle and high school.
Appliances include refrigerator, oven/stove, microwave, and W/D hookups.
Huge backyard that will accommodate your boat or RV.
Approximately 45 minutes to Jacksonville, and similar distance to neighboring Kings Bay Naval Base and Naval Station Mayport.
Tenant responsible for all utilities.
This is a pet friendly property with breed restrictions. Pet Fee Applies.
SECURITY DEPOSIT is equal to one-month rent.
LEASE TERM: 12 months. Good credit and income is a must for application. Must meet credit and background check criteria.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 South 15th Street have any available units?
409 South 15th Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 409 South 15th Street have?
Some of 409 South 15th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 South 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
409 South 15th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 South 15th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 409 South 15th Street is pet friendly.
Does 409 South 15th Street offer parking?
No, 409 South 15th Street does not offer parking.
Does 409 South 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 South 15th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 South 15th Street have a pool?
No, 409 South 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 409 South 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 409 South 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 409 South 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 409 South 15th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 409 South 15th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 409 South 15th Street has units with air conditioning.
