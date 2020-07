Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

This 3 BR, 2.5 bath duplex is one block from beach. 10 minute drive to downtown Fernandina Beach. Full kitchen appliances and walk-in pantry. The living room spans the full length of the unit. Three bedrooms located upstairs. One BR leads directly onto the back deck. 1/2 bath on the first floor. 2 full baths upstairs. Background and credit check required. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Sorry, this is a No Pet property.