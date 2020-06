Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2406 Pirates Bay Drive Available 09/01/19 Walk to beach - 1441sf, 2BR/2BA + large loft room which could be used as 3rd bedroom. Centrally located in Pirates Bay subdivision and just steps to the ocean. Good size family room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Well appointed kitchen with breakfast nook. Master suite located on ground floor . Upstairs is guest bedroom and full bath along with loft room. 2 car garage with washer and dryer hookups. Pets ok. On island.



(RLNE5097927)