Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets

Amelia Island Cottage - Amelia Island cottage located on a well manicured lot. 3 bedrooms 2 baths, double walk in closets in master bedroom. Screen porch and spacious garage. Freshly painted interior/exterior, updated bathrooms, all new kitchen and flooring throughout! Great location - close proximity to beach, parks, downtown historic district, schools and more. ABSOLUTELY NO PETS OF ANY KIND. Tenant pays all utilities. Security deposit: $1900.00



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5788467)