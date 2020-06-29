1031 Fletcher Avenue North Unit 1

Amenities

in unit laundry

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities

Two Blocks to Ocean - Downstairs one bedroom, one bath unit. Tile floors, laundry area with washer/dryer. Two blocks to the ocean.

No showings until 5/22, Tenant occupied.

12 MONTH LEASE ONLY

No pets, no smoking.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4409859)