All apartments in Fernandina Beach
Find more places like 1031 Fletcher Avenue North Unit 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fernandina Beach, FL
/
1031 Fletcher Avenue North Unit 1
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

1031 Fletcher Avenue North Unit 1

1031 North Fletcher Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fernandina Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1031 North Fletcher Avenue, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Two Blocks to Ocean - Downstairs one bedroom, one bath unit. Tile floors, laundry area with washer/dryer. Two blocks to the ocean.
No showings until 5/22, Tenant occupied.
12 MONTH LEASE ONLY
No pets, no smoking.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4409859)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1031 Fletcher Avenue North Unit 1 have any available units?
1031 Fletcher Avenue North Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fernandina Beach, FL.
Is 1031 Fletcher Avenue North Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1031 Fletcher Avenue North Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1031 Fletcher Avenue North Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1031 Fletcher Avenue North Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fernandina Beach.
Does 1031 Fletcher Avenue North Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 1031 Fletcher Avenue North Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1031 Fletcher Avenue North Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1031 Fletcher Avenue North Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1031 Fletcher Avenue North Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 1031 Fletcher Avenue North Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1031 Fletcher Avenue North Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 1031 Fletcher Avenue North Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1031 Fletcher Avenue North Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1031 Fletcher Avenue North Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1031 Fletcher Avenue North Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1031 Fletcher Avenue North Unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vintage Amelia Island
1016 South 14th Street
Fernandina Beach, FL 32034
Marsh Cove & Somerset
123 W Hirth Rd
Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Similar Pages

Fernandina Beach 2 BedroomsFernandina Beach 3 Bedrooms
Fernandina Beach Apartments with BalconyFernandina Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Fernandina Beach Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLDock Junction, GAAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL
St. Simons, GABellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLCountry Club Estates, GAOakleaf Plantation, FLSawgrass, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaCollege of Coastal Georgia
Florida State College at Jacksonville