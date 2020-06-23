All apartments in Fernandina Beach
1022 Isle of Palm Lane

1022 Isle of Palms Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1022 Isle of Palms Ln, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three Bedroom on Island - Great culdesac location. Three bedroom/two bath home with two car garage and screened patio. Less than one mile from the beach, central to everything.

(RLNE4579949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1022 Isle of Palm Lane have any available units?
1022 Isle of Palm Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fernandina Beach, FL.
Is 1022 Isle of Palm Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1022 Isle of Palm Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 Isle of Palm Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1022 Isle of Palm Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fernandina Beach.
Does 1022 Isle of Palm Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1022 Isle of Palm Lane does offer parking.
Does 1022 Isle of Palm Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1022 Isle of Palm Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 Isle of Palm Lane have a pool?
No, 1022 Isle of Palm Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1022 Isle of Palm Lane have accessible units?
No, 1022 Isle of Palm Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 Isle of Palm Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1022 Isle of Palm Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1022 Isle of Palm Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1022 Isle of Palm Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
