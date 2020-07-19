All apartments in Fern Park
Find more places like 417 MEADOWOOD BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fern Park, FL
/
417 MEADOWOOD BOULEVARD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

417 MEADOWOOD BOULEVARD

417 Meadowood Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fern Park
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

417 Meadowood Blvd, Fern Park, FL 32730

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Completely Renovated, ready to move in TODAY. Famed Winter Park interior designer has customized this home to feature all new appliances,
including washer and dryer. Fresh, new paint, light fixtures, ceiling fans, bathrooms, carpet and tile. Great central location and close to Winter Park,
Maitland, Sunrail and I-4. This townhouse features a 2 car garage space, which is unusual for a townhouse. The community has a game room,
recreation center, fitness center, pool overlooking the lake, playground and tennis courts. Come experience the no fuss living of a townhouse
without giving up the size of a single family home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 MEADOWOOD BOULEVARD have any available units?
417 MEADOWOOD BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fern Park, FL.
What amenities does 417 MEADOWOOD BOULEVARD have?
Some of 417 MEADOWOOD BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 MEADOWOOD BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
417 MEADOWOOD BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 MEADOWOOD BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 417 MEADOWOOD BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fern Park.
Does 417 MEADOWOOD BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 417 MEADOWOOD BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 417 MEADOWOOD BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 417 MEADOWOOD BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 MEADOWOOD BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 417 MEADOWOOD BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 417 MEADOWOOD BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 417 MEADOWOOD BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 417 MEADOWOOD BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 417 MEADOWOOD BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 417 MEADOWOOD BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 417 MEADOWOOD BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at Magnolia
210 Welcome Way
Fern Park, FL 32730

Similar Pages

Fern Park 1 BedroomsFern Park 2 Bedrooms
Fern Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFern Park Cheap Places
Fern Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLWindermere, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLPine Castle, FLHolly Hill, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FL
Meadow Woods, FLPoinciana, FLUnion Park, FLBay Hill, FLCocoa West, FLPort St. John, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLEdgewater, FLUniversity, FLThe Villages, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLWilliamsburg, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityUniversity of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College