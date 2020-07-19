417 MEADOWOOD BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym game room parking playground pool garage tennis court

Completely Renovated, ready to move in TODAY. Famed Winter Park interior designer has customized this home to feature all new appliances,

including washer and dryer. Fresh, new paint, light fixtures, ceiling fans, bathrooms, carpet and tile. Great central location and close to Winter Park,

Maitland, Sunrail and I-4. This townhouse features a 2 car garage space, which is unusual for a townhouse. The community has a game room,

recreation center, fitness center, pool overlooking the lake, playground and tennis courts. Come experience the no fuss living of a townhouse

without giving up the size of a single family home.