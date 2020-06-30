All apartments in Fern Park
Find more places like 2666 Derbyshire Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fern Park, FL
/
2666 Derbyshire Road
Last updated April 6 2020 at 9:26 PM

2666 Derbyshire Road

2666 Derbyshire Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fern Park
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2666 Derbyshire Road, Fern Park, FL 32751
Indian Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
This charming home has a fenced yard, split bedroom plan and a 2 car garage. Covered patio, double sinks in master bath, laminate and tile floors. Pool and lawn care included. Pets will be accepted on a case by case basis.Washer/Dryer included. Available April 10th Call our showing hotline at 321-750-9401. Applications available at www.KWrentsOrlando.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,999, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,999, Available 4/6/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2666 Derbyshire Road have any available units?
2666 Derbyshire Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fern Park, FL.
What amenities does 2666 Derbyshire Road have?
Some of 2666 Derbyshire Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2666 Derbyshire Road currently offering any rent specials?
2666 Derbyshire Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2666 Derbyshire Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2666 Derbyshire Road is pet friendly.
Does 2666 Derbyshire Road offer parking?
Yes, 2666 Derbyshire Road offers parking.
Does 2666 Derbyshire Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2666 Derbyshire Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2666 Derbyshire Road have a pool?
Yes, 2666 Derbyshire Road has a pool.
Does 2666 Derbyshire Road have accessible units?
No, 2666 Derbyshire Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2666 Derbyshire Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2666 Derbyshire Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2666 Derbyshire Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2666 Derbyshire Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at Magnolia
210 Welcome Way
Fern Park, FL 32730

Similar Pages

Fern Park 1 BedroomsFern Park 2 Bedrooms
Fern Park Apartments with GymFern Park Cheap Places
Fern Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FLMinneola, FLThe Villages, FLTitusville, FL
Conway, FLEustis, FLMeadow Woods, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLCocoa, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FLPine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus