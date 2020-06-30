2666 Derbyshire Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool

This charming home has a fenced yard, split bedroom plan and a 2 car garage. Covered patio, double sinks in master bath, laminate and tile floors. Pool and lawn care included. Pets will be accepted on a case by case basis.Washer/Dryer included. Available April 10th Call our showing hotline at 321-750-9401. Applications available at www.KWrentsOrlando.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,999, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,999, Available 4/6/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

