2527 Dakota Trail

JUST REDUCED! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Lovely and bright 4BR 2BR home features 2302 sq ft of living space! Fall in love with the granite counters in the kitchen, an open concept living/dining room combination, stainless steel appliances, a two-car garage, and tiled bathrooms. There's nothing to do but move-in and relax! Hurry this won't last long! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.



Neighborhood: Indian Hills

High school: Lake Howell High School

Middle school: South Seminole Middle School

Elementary school: English Estates Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.