Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

2527 Dakota Trail

2527 Dakota Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2527 Dakota Trail, Fern Park, FL 32730
Indian Hills

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
JUST REDUCED! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Lovely and bright 4BR 2BR home features 2302 sq ft of living space! Fall in love with the granite counters in the kitchen, an open concept living/dining room combination, stainless steel appliances, a two-car garage, and tiled bathrooms. There's nothing to do but move-in and relax! Hurry this won't last long! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

Neighborhood: Indian Hills
High school: Lake Howell High School
Middle school: South Seminole Middle School
Elementary school: English Estates Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2527 Dakota Trail have any available units?
2527 Dakota Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fern Park, FL.
Is 2527 Dakota Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2527 Dakota Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2527 Dakota Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2527 Dakota Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fern Park.
Does 2527 Dakota Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2527 Dakota Trail offers parking.
Does 2527 Dakota Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2527 Dakota Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2527 Dakota Trail have a pool?
No, 2527 Dakota Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2527 Dakota Trail have accessible units?
No, 2527 Dakota Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2527 Dakota Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2527 Dakota Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2527 Dakota Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2527 Dakota Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
