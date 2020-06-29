2527 Dakota Trail

Amenities
JUST REDUCED! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Lovely and bright 4BR 2BR home features 2302 sq ft of living space! Fall in love with the granite counters in the kitchen, an open concept living/dining room combination, stainless steel appliances, a two-car garage, and tiled bathrooms. There's nothing to do but move-in and relax! Hurry this won't last long! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.
Neighborhood: Indian Hills
High school: Lake Howell High School
Middle school: South Seminole Middle School
Elementary school: English Estates Elementary School
<br /
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.