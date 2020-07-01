All apartments in Fern Park
Last updated April 22 2020 at 12:27 AM

2464 CAROLTON ROAD

2464 Carolton Road · No Longer Available
Location

2464 Carolton Road, Fern Park, FL 32751

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered porch entrance, and a lush-green lawn, while the backyard is complete with a screened-in patio, a fence, and a sparkling in-ground pool for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior features low-maintenance laminate and tile flooring throughout the communal living rooms, plush carpeting in the spacious bedrooms for your comfort, and a charming stone fireplace in the living room for cozy nights in. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with a large breakfast bar, charming, all-white countertops for your convenience, and updated appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2464 CAROLTON ROAD have any available units?
2464 CAROLTON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fern Park, FL.
What amenities does 2464 CAROLTON ROAD have?
Some of 2464 CAROLTON ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2464 CAROLTON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2464 CAROLTON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2464 CAROLTON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2464 CAROLTON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fern Park.
Does 2464 CAROLTON ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2464 CAROLTON ROAD offers parking.
Does 2464 CAROLTON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2464 CAROLTON ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2464 CAROLTON ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 2464 CAROLTON ROAD has a pool.
Does 2464 CAROLTON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2464 CAROLTON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2464 CAROLTON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2464 CAROLTON ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2464 CAROLTON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2464 CAROLTON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

