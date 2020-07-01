2464 CAROLTON ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered porch entrance, and a lush-green lawn, while the backyard is complete with a screened-in patio, a fence, and a sparkling in-ground pool for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior features low-maintenance laminate and tile flooring throughout the communal living rooms, plush carpeting in the spacious bedrooms for your comfort, and a charming stone fireplace in the living room for cozy nights in. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with a large breakfast bar, charming, all-white countertops for your convenience, and updated appliances.