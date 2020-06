Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

2347 Sunderland Rd Available 08/01/19 Renovation in progress!!! 3/2 in Maitland will be ready at the beginning of August!! - Great location! 3 bedroom 2 bath Maitland home located in the well established English Estates subdivision. This home is in the process of a renovation but we anticipate it to be ready for rent by the 1st of August. Ranch style home with all bedrooms on one side of the house. Big fenced backyard.



(RLNE5033840)