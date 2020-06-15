All apartments in Fern Park
Find more places like 2108 Abercorn Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fern Park, FL
/
2108 Abercorn Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2108 Abercorn Court

2108 Abercorn Court · (407) 682-8673 ext. 20
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fern Park
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2108 Abercorn Court, Fern Park, FL 32707

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2108 Abercorn Court · Avail. Jul 15

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1252 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
playground
pool
garage
volleyball court
2108 Abercorn Court Available 07/15/20 CASSELBERRY: Townhome in Devon Place - AVAILABLE JULY 15th! Beautiful 2 story town home built in 2005 is in the heart of Casselberry! This home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms plus a half bath downstairs, an open patio and a 1 car garage! The kitchen with all stainless appliances, granite counters and a breakfast bar is open to the living room/dining area combo. The downstairs living area is all tile with carpeting in bedrooms.
Small community features a pool, playground and volleyball court. Being conveniently located just off SR436 and Wilshire, there are shops and restaurants within minutes of this community.

Many of CFRP Realtys Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES and REQUIREMENTS:
2 Story Townhome
All Appliances
Granite Counter in Kitchen
Breakfast Bar
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Half Bath
Tile Flooring Downstairs
Carpeting in Bedrooms
Split Bedroom Plan Upstairs
Washer and dryer hookups
Open Patio
1 car garage
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. Picture of pet must be submitted with application.

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE2306036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2108 Abercorn Court have any available units?
2108 Abercorn Court has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2108 Abercorn Court have?
Some of 2108 Abercorn Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2108 Abercorn Court currently offering any rent specials?
2108 Abercorn Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 Abercorn Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2108 Abercorn Court is pet friendly.
Does 2108 Abercorn Court offer parking?
Yes, 2108 Abercorn Court does offer parking.
Does 2108 Abercorn Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2108 Abercorn Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 Abercorn Court have a pool?
Yes, 2108 Abercorn Court has a pool.
Does 2108 Abercorn Court have accessible units?
Yes, 2108 Abercorn Court has accessible units.
Does 2108 Abercorn Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2108 Abercorn Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2108 Abercorn Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2108 Abercorn Court has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2108 Abercorn Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Advenir at Magnolia
210 Welcome Way
Fern Park, FL 32730

Similar Pages

Fern Park 1 BedroomsFern Park 2 Bedrooms
Fern Park Apartments with GymFern Park Cheap Places
Fern Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FLMinneola, FLThe Villages, FLTitusville, FL
Conway, FLEustis, FLMeadow Woods, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLCocoa, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FLPine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity