All apartments in Fern Park
Find more places like 205 Lochmond Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fern Park, FL
/
205 Lochmond Drive
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:05 PM

205 Lochmond Drive

205 Lochmond Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fern Park
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

205 Lochmond Drive, Fern Park, FL 32730

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Lochmond Drive have any available units?
205 Lochmond Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fern Park, FL.
Is 205 Lochmond Drive currently offering any rent specials?
205 Lochmond Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Lochmond Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 Lochmond Drive is pet friendly.
Does 205 Lochmond Drive offer parking?
No, 205 Lochmond Drive does not offer parking.
Does 205 Lochmond Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Lochmond Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Lochmond Drive have a pool?
Yes, 205 Lochmond Drive has a pool.
Does 205 Lochmond Drive have accessible units?
No, 205 Lochmond Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Lochmond Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Lochmond Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Lochmond Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 Lochmond Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at Magnolia
210 Welcome Way
Fern Park, FL 32730

Similar Pages

Fern Park 1 BedroomsFern Park 2 Bedrooms
Fern Park Apartments with GymFern Park Cheap Places
Fern Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FLMinneola, FLThe Villages, FLTitusville, FL
Conway, FLEustis, FLMeadow Woods, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLCocoa, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FLPine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus