Eustis, FL
900 North Bay Street #7
Last updated May 20 2020 at 11:35 PM

900 North Bay Street #7

900 N Bay St · No Longer Available
Location

900 N Bay St, Eustis, FL 32726

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Charming 2BD/1BTH 768 sqft apartment is now available for rent. Just a stone throw away from Lake Eustis! Great location, property positioned near downtown Eustis. This unit is ready for immediate occupancy. Solid flooring throughout w/washer and dryer. Open parking in the lot, trash included in rent! Schedule your showing today this one won't last long!

PLEASE NOTE: Application fees are non-refundable. All person(s) $75.00 aged 18 and older that will be residing at the property must apply. The Listing Real Estate Management checks credit, eviction, background, employment & previous rental history. We advise you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, outstanding collections, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history. Tenants are automatically enrolled in our Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Also NOTE: some homeowner associations also have application fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 North Bay Street #7 have any available units?
900 North Bay Street #7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eustis, FL.
What amenities does 900 North Bay Street #7 have?
Some of 900 North Bay Street #7's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 North Bay Street #7 currently offering any rent specials?
900 North Bay Street #7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 North Bay Street #7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 900 North Bay Street #7 is pet friendly.
Does 900 North Bay Street #7 offer parking?
Yes, 900 North Bay Street #7 offers parking.
Does 900 North Bay Street #7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 900 North Bay Street #7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 North Bay Street #7 have a pool?
No, 900 North Bay Street #7 does not have a pool.
Does 900 North Bay Street #7 have accessible units?
No, 900 North Bay Street #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 900 North Bay Street #7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 900 North Bay Street #7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 900 North Bay Street #7 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 900 North Bay Street #7 has units with air conditioning.

