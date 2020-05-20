900 North Bay Street #7

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Charming 2BD/1BTH 768 sqft apartment is now available for rent. Just a stone throw away from Lake Eustis! Great location, property positioned near downtown Eustis. This unit is ready for immediate occupancy. Solid flooring throughout w/washer and dryer. Open parking in the lot, trash included in rent! Schedule your showing today this one won't last long!



PLEASE NOTE: Application fees are non-refundable. All person(s) $75.00 aged 18 and older that will be residing at the property must apply. The Listing Real Estate Management checks credit, eviction, background, employment & previous rental history. We advise you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, outstanding collections, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history. Tenants are automatically enrolled in our Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Also NOTE: some homeowner associations also have application fees.