All apartments in Eustis
Find more places like 511 S CENTER STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eustis, FL
/
511 S CENTER STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

511 S CENTER STREET

511 Center St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eustis
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

511 Center St, Eustis, FL 32726

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SPECTACULAR VINTAGE HOME IN HISTORIC NEIGHBORHOOD.....beautifully renovated...5 large bedrooms and 3 full baths (one off master dressing room) Master suite is on the 1sr floor with sunroom and large dressing room. Tons of closet and storage space throughout. Screened porch, wonderful kitchen, FULL BASEMENT FOR, LAUNDRY, RECREATION OR WORKSPACE. Detached 2 car garage on large lot with fenced backyard and tangerine trees. Many other features. Close to churches, schools, shopping, lakes and easy access to Hwy. 441.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 S CENTER STREET have any available units?
511 S CENTER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eustis, FL.
What amenities does 511 S CENTER STREET have?
Some of 511 S CENTER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 S CENTER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
511 S CENTER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 S CENTER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 511 S CENTER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eustis.
Does 511 S CENTER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 511 S CENTER STREET offers parking.
Does 511 S CENTER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 511 S CENTER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 S CENTER STREET have a pool?
No, 511 S CENTER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 511 S CENTER STREET have accessible units?
No, 511 S CENTER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 511 S CENTER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 511 S CENTER STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 511 S CENTER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 511 S CENTER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Eustis 2 BedroomsEustis Apartments with Balconies
Eustis Apartments with PoolsEustis Cheap Places
Eustis Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLFlagler Beach, FLFairview Shores, FLGroveland, FLPine Hills, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLConway, FL
Hunters Creek, FLPonce Inlet, FLCitrus Springs, FLGlencoe, FLMinneola, FLDeBary, FLEdgewood, FLHaines City, FLMascotte, FLDeltona, FLHeathrow, FLForest City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College