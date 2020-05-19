419 Ryans Ridge Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this newly updated home which is situated in a central location, close to everything, shopping, and restaurants. New wood flooring throughout, new stainless steel appliances including a spacious fridge with french doors.This house boasts a new look with lots to appreciate. Featuring 3 bedrooms with a large master bedroom and on suite bathroom. The house also features beautiful light fixtures and fans in every room. The backyard has plenty of space, with a screened in porch and fully fenced yard. Two car garage and a whole house water softener. Utility sinks in the garage and the back porch. Please contact us to schedule a showing.



*** Available now****