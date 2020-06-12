409 Dorothy Circle

Amenities

No HOA in Eustis! Available on 7-1! Freshly painted! This home has an extra large lot that has beautiful mature trees and plenty of room for parking. It has a split floor plan with a large great room with room for formal living and dining and French doors leading to a large patio. The sprawling and private backyard is fully fenced with a small koi pond, a children's playhouse AND a detached shed for additional storage. Applications are at OurTurnKeyHomes.com. This home is available July 1. Text Jill for an appointment, 352-516-5616. Move in fees include first month, security deposit, lease fee($75.00) and pet fees are negotiable. Text Jill for an appointment, 352-516-5616. No felonies or evictions will be accepted. Income must be $4,200.00 per month to qualify. You must text your driver license prior to appointment. Text Jill at 352-516-5616. Fees are due at move in. Text Jill at 352-516-5616 for an appointment. Applications are available at TurnKey.House.