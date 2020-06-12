All apartments in Eustis
Location

409 Dorothy Circle, Eustis, FL 32726

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
No HOA in Eustis! Available on 7-1! Freshly painted! This home has an extra large lot that has beautiful mature trees and plenty of room for parking. It has a split floor plan with a large great room with room for formal living and dining and French doors leading to a large patio. The sprawling and private backyard is fully fenced with a small koi pond, a children's playhouse AND a detached shed for additional storage. Applications are at OurTurnKeyHomes.com. This home is available July 1. Text Jill for an appointment, 352-516-5616. Move in fees include first month, security deposit, lease fee($75.00) and pet fees are negotiable. Text Jill for an appointment, 352-516-5616. No felonies or evictions will be accepted. Income must be $4,200.00 per month to qualify. You must text your driver license prior to appointment. Text Jill at 352-516-5616. Fees are due at move in. Text Jill at 352-516-5616 for an appointment. Applications are available at TurnKey.House.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 Dorothy Circle have any available units?
409 Dorothy Circle has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 409 Dorothy Circle have?
Some of 409 Dorothy Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 Dorothy Circle currently offering any rent specials?
409 Dorothy Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Dorothy Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 409 Dorothy Circle is pet friendly.
Does 409 Dorothy Circle offer parking?
Yes, 409 Dorothy Circle does offer parking.
Does 409 Dorothy Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 Dorothy Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Dorothy Circle have a pool?
No, 409 Dorothy Circle does not have a pool.
Does 409 Dorothy Circle have accessible units?
No, 409 Dorothy Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Dorothy Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 Dorothy Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 409 Dorothy Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 409 Dorothy Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
