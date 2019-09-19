3364 Creek run Lane

Amenities

dishwasher garage air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful single-family home located in Spring Ridge Estates, a private gated community near historic downtown Eustis and Mount Dora. Commuters will enjoy the convenient access to many major roadways such as Hwy 441, State roads 44,46,429, the Florida Turnpike and Interstate 4.



To see the home you first must be eligible. Please Apply at https://werentflorida.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Beautiful single-family home located in Spring Ridge Estates, a private gated community near historic downtown Eustis and Mount Dora. Commuters will enjoy the convenient access to many major roadways such as Hwy 441, State roads 44,46,429, the Florida Turnpike and Interstate 4.