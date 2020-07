Amenities

2 Bedroom 1 Bath house with real wooden floors. The bathroom is beyond oversized, claw foot tub and separate stand up shower. Kitchen with tons of light and counter space. This charming apartment is on the second floor and blocks away from downtown Eustis and beautiful Ferran Park. This yellow craftsman home has character and charm. Entrance to the home is thru a stunning stain glass side door. Come look at this amazing apartment for yourself.