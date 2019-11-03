All apartments in Eustis
Last updated November 3 2019 at 9:13 AM

3097 Zander Dr

3097 Zander Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3097 Zander Dr, Eustis, FL 32726

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
This a wonderful two story 4 bedroom/three bath home located in the Grand Island Reserve. Wonderful location that is peaceful but just minutes from the mall, shopping and dining. The community boasts a community pool, playground, basketball court and walking trail all wrapped up with a beautiful backdrop. The home itself is nicely sized, has a great kitchen for the chef of the family, beautiful flooring, and even a second living room upstairs. Maybe a good place for the kids to play while the adults entertain?? Call today and come take a look for yourself.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3097 Zander Dr have any available units?
3097 Zander Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eustis, FL.
What amenities does 3097 Zander Dr have?
Some of 3097 Zander Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3097 Zander Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3097 Zander Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3097 Zander Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3097 Zander Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eustis.
Does 3097 Zander Dr offer parking?
No, 3097 Zander Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3097 Zander Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3097 Zander Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3097 Zander Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3097 Zander Dr has a pool.
Does 3097 Zander Dr have accessible units?
No, 3097 Zander Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3097 Zander Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3097 Zander Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3097 Zander Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3097 Zander Dr has units with air conditioning.
