3097 Zander Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court playground pool

This a wonderful two story 4 bedroom/three bath home located in the Grand Island Reserve. Wonderful location that is peaceful but just minutes from the mall, shopping and dining. The community boasts a community pool, playground, basketball court and walking trail all wrapped up with a beautiful backdrop. The home itself is nicely sized, has a great kitchen for the chef of the family, beautiful flooring, and even a second living room upstairs. Maybe a good place for the kids to play while the adults entertain?? Call today and come take a look for yourself.