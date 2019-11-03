3097 Zander Dr

Amenities
This a wonderful two story 4 bedroom/three bath home located in the Grand Island Reserve. Wonderful location that is peaceful but just minutes from the mall, shopping and dining. The community boasts a community pool, playground, basketball court and walking trail all wrapped up with a beautiful backdrop. The home itself is nicely sized, has a great kitchen for the chef of the family, beautiful flooring, and even a second living room upstairs. Maybe a good place for the kids to play while the adults entertain?? Call today and come take a look for yourself.