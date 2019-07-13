3001 N LAKEVIEW COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities media room

WELCOME HOME! Centrally located, updated and renovated three bedroom two bath, plus an office single family home. This home is located on a large cul-de-sac lot over 1/4 acre, with the feeling of being secluded while being just minutes from town. The living room is light and bright. The master bath offers a large shower and dual vanities. The family room is spacious with access to the office/media room. The large fenced back yard offers plenty of privacy. The architectural shingle roof was replaced in 2015. Convenient to Mount Dora, Tavares and the new 429 Exchange. Credit check and background check required.