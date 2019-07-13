All apartments in Eustis
Home
/
Eustis, FL
/
3001 N LAKEVIEW COURT
Last updated July 13 2019 at 2:55 AM

3001 N LAKEVIEW COURT

3001 N Lakeview Ct · No Longer Available
Location

3001 N Lakeview Ct, Eustis, FL 32726

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
media room
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
WELCOME HOME! Centrally located, updated and renovated three bedroom two bath, plus an office single family home. This home is located on a large cul-de-sac lot over 1/4 acre, with the feeling of being secluded while being just minutes from town. The living room is light and bright. The master bath offers a large shower and dual vanities. The family room is spacious with access to the office/media room. The large fenced back yard offers plenty of privacy. The architectural shingle roof was replaced in 2015. Convenient to Mount Dora, Tavares and the new 429 Exchange. Credit check and background check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 N LAKEVIEW COURT have any available units?
3001 N LAKEVIEW COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eustis, FL.
What amenities does 3001 N LAKEVIEW COURT have?
Some of 3001 N LAKEVIEW COURT's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 N LAKEVIEW COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3001 N LAKEVIEW COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 N LAKEVIEW COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3001 N LAKEVIEW COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eustis.
Does 3001 N LAKEVIEW COURT offer parking?
No, 3001 N LAKEVIEW COURT does not offer parking.
Does 3001 N LAKEVIEW COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3001 N LAKEVIEW COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 N LAKEVIEW COURT have a pool?
No, 3001 N LAKEVIEW COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3001 N LAKEVIEW COURT have accessible units?
No, 3001 N LAKEVIEW COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 N LAKEVIEW COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3001 N LAKEVIEW COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3001 N LAKEVIEW COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3001 N LAKEVIEW COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
