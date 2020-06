Amenities

Gorgeous, move-in-ready 4 bedroom, 2 bath home home in the GATED community of BLUE LAKE ESTATES. Completely updated! Stainless steel appliances in gorgeous kitchen with upgraded counters and 42" solid wood cabinets. 2 Car Garage. Great landscaping! Home is in pristine condition and just waiting for you! Fresh paint throughout, new carpet, new laminate floors in dining room and living room. New vanity and granite in master bath. New ceiling fans in all rooms.