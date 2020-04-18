18 W Morningview Drive

Amenities
3/2.5 For Rent in Eustis for $1,350/month COMING SOON UNDER REPAIRS - This property will be available to view soon pending repairs completed.
To View This Property, Please Click the Following Link:
https://rently.com/properties/1406994?source=marketing
We are not currently accepting Section 8.
Pets are allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee as well as a monthly fee of $25 per pet.
First Month's Rent and Security Deposit are required at lease signing. Additional Deposit may be required based on screening results.
We do NOT advertise on Craigslist - if the ad was found on Craigslist please call 407-504-0177 immediately!
YEAR BUILT: 1927
SCREEN PORCH: Yes
FLORIDA ROOM: Yes
STORAGE SHED: No
FIRE PLACE: No
WASHER/DRYER: Hook Ups
POOL: No
HOT WATER HEATER: Yes, Gas
FLOOR COVERING: Wood
FENCED YARD: Yes
POWER COMPANY: Duke Energy
WATER COMPANY: City of Eustis
CITY SEWER OR SEPTIC:
SCHOOLS-
-ELEMENTARY: Eustis Elementary
-MIDDLE SCHOOL: Eustis Middle
-HIGH SCHOOL: Eustis High
AIR CONDITIONING: central
HEATING: central
OTHER FEATURES: Detached 2-car garage, Upstairs Master w/half bath,
(RLNE4447709)