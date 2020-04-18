18 W Morningview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking pool garage

3/2.5 For Rent in Eustis for $1,350/month COMING SOON UNDER REPAIRS - This property will be available to view soon pending repairs completed.



To View This Property, Please Click the Following Link:

https://rently.com/properties/1406994?source=marketing



We are not currently accepting Section 8.



Pets are allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee as well as a monthly fee of $25 per pet.



First Month's Rent and Security Deposit are required at lease signing. Additional Deposit may be required based on screening results.



We do NOT advertise on Craigslist - if the ad was found on Craigslist please call 407-504-0177 immediately!



YEAR BUILT: 1927

SCREEN PORCH: Yes

FLORIDA ROOM: Yes

STORAGE SHED: No

FIRE PLACE: No

WASHER/DRYER: Hook Ups

POOL: No

HOT WATER HEATER: Yes, Gas

FLOOR COVERING: Wood

FENCED YARD: Yes



POWER COMPANY: Duke Energy

WATER COMPANY: City of Eustis

CITY SEWER OR SEPTIC:

SCHOOLS-

-ELEMENTARY: Eustis Elementary

-MIDDLE SCHOOL: Eustis Middle

-HIGH SCHOOL: Eustis High

AIR CONDITIONING: central

HEATING: central

OTHER FEATURES: Detached 2-car garage, Upstairs Master w/half bath,



