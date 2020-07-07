1730 County Road 19A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Eustis 3/3, Open Split Floor Plan. Will be available in the first week of August! First, security and $75.00 lease fee to move in, Pets negotiable. Applications are $50 per person and can be completed online at www.turnkey.house. Private back yard with patio. House is Currently Occupied. Do Not Disturb. Text Gloria at 352-559-6400 to make an appointment to view.