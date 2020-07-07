All apartments in Eustis
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:34 PM

1730 County Road 19A

1730 N County Road 19a · (352) 559-6400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Eustis
Apartments with Pool
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Cheap Places
Location

1730 N County Road 19a, Eustis, FL 32726

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1658 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Eustis 3/3, will be available first week of August! Text Gloria at 352-559-6400 to make an appointment to view. The entire home just painted and everything is like new! First, security and $75.00 lease fee to move in. A 12-month lease required. Tenants must enroll at Clearnow.com for auto rent deduction on the first of the month. Text Gloria for an appointment. You will be asked for your driver's license prior to appointment. Allow 24- 48 hours as home is currently tenant occupied.
Eustis 3/3, Open Split Floor Plan. Will be available in the first week of August! First, security and $75.00 lease fee to move in, Pets negotiable. Applications are $50 per person and can be completed online at www.turnkey.house. Private back yard with patio. House is Currently Occupied. Do Not Disturb. Text Gloria at 352-559-6400 to make an appointment to view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1730 County Road 19A have any available units?
1730 County Road 19A has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1730 County Road 19A have?
Some of 1730 County Road 19A's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1730 County Road 19A currently offering any rent specials?
1730 County Road 19A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1730 County Road 19A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1730 County Road 19A is pet friendly.
Does 1730 County Road 19A offer parking?
Yes, 1730 County Road 19A offers parking.
Does 1730 County Road 19A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1730 County Road 19A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1730 County Road 19A have a pool?
No, 1730 County Road 19A does not have a pool.
Does 1730 County Road 19A have accessible units?
No, 1730 County Road 19A does not have accessible units.
Does 1730 County Road 19A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1730 County Road 19A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1730 County Road 19A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1730 County Road 19A has units with air conditioning.
