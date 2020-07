Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom family home is located off of Deland Rd and Getford Rd in North Eustis. Newly painted interior with tile flooring throughout almost all of the house for easy manageability. Favorable split floor plan. Full size laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Spacious backyard perfect for entertaining with shed for your additional storage needs. Pet Friendly! Call today!