Eustis, FL
1102 S. Center Street
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

1102 S. Center Street

1102 South Center Street · No Longer Available
Location

1102 South Center Street, Eustis, FL 32726

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
extra storage
Historic District 1/2 Duplex - PENDING !! Half duplex available now in the Washington Heights Historic Area in/near Downtown Eustis. This 2.5 bedroom, 1 bathroom two story Farmhouse style duplex is super cute. Historic custom milled wood paneling from 1948 throughout, formal dining room, freshly painted kitchen, brand new wall units for ac/heat and rear screen porch with washer/dryer....
All bedrooms upstairs, two regular sized bedrooms, an additional Office and the bathroom for the property. Parking for two cars. Additional storage area in one car garage. Please note, this is a duplex, not the whole property. Appointment only too view. Contact Troy Bryant at 407-376-0096 ....Pets allowed with appropriate deposit.

(RLNE3052106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 S. Center Street have any available units?
1102 S. Center Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eustis, FL.
What amenities does 1102 S. Center Street have?
Some of 1102 S. Center Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 S. Center Street currently offering any rent specials?
1102 S. Center Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 S. Center Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1102 S. Center Street is pet friendly.
Does 1102 S. Center Street offer parking?
Yes, 1102 S. Center Street offers parking.
Does 1102 S. Center Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1102 S. Center Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 S. Center Street have a pool?
No, 1102 S. Center Street does not have a pool.
Does 1102 S. Center Street have accessible units?
No, 1102 S. Center Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 S. Center Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1102 S. Center Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1102 S. Center Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1102 S. Center Street has units with air conditioning.

