1102 S. Center Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning extra storage

Historic District 1/2 Duplex - PENDING !! Half duplex available now in the Washington Heights Historic Area in/near Downtown Eustis. This 2.5 bedroom, 1 bathroom two story Farmhouse style duplex is super cute. Historic custom milled wood paneling from 1948 throughout, formal dining room, freshly painted kitchen, brand new wall units for ac/heat and rear screen porch with washer/dryer....

All bedrooms upstairs, two regular sized bedrooms, an additional Office and the bathroom for the property. Parking for two cars. Additional storage area in one car garage. Please note, this is a duplex, not the whole property. Appointment only too view. Contact Troy Bryant at 407-376-0096 ....Pets allowed with appropriate deposit.



(RLNE3052106)