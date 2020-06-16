All apartments in Estero
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

23850 VIA ITALIA CIR

23850 Via Italia Circle · (239) 233-4453
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23850 Via Italia Circle, Estero, FL 34134
Sorrento

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1601 · Avail. now

$5,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2658 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
gym
pool
guest suite
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
guest suite
hot tub
media room
tennis court
This beautiful 16th floor unit is in model-like condition and offers breathtaking views of the Gulf & Bay and golf course below. At just over 2,600 square feet there are 3 bedrooms plus a den and 3 bathrooms. There are upgrades throughout, including impressive tile floors, granite countertops, custom paint, ample closet space, and more. The custom designed kitchen offers upgraded appliances and granite countertops. Florencia offers sought after amenities such as a state of the art fitness center, inviting social and gathering rooms, a resort style pool with a spa and cabanas, 2 guest suites, a movie theatre and more! The Colony features great amenities such as championship golf course, Country Club, tennis courts, a 34 acre beach park, canoe and kayak park, and the Bay Club.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23850 VIA ITALIA CIR have any available units?
23850 VIA ITALIA CIR has a unit available for $5,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23850 VIA ITALIA CIR have?
Some of 23850 VIA ITALIA CIR's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23850 VIA ITALIA CIR currently offering any rent specials?
23850 VIA ITALIA CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23850 VIA ITALIA CIR pet-friendly?
No, 23850 VIA ITALIA CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 23850 VIA ITALIA CIR offer parking?
No, 23850 VIA ITALIA CIR does not offer parking.
Does 23850 VIA ITALIA CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23850 VIA ITALIA CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23850 VIA ITALIA CIR have a pool?
Yes, 23850 VIA ITALIA CIR has a pool.
Does 23850 VIA ITALIA CIR have accessible units?
No, 23850 VIA ITALIA CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 23850 VIA ITALIA CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 23850 VIA ITALIA CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23850 VIA ITALIA CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 23850 VIA ITALIA CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
