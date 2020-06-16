23850 VIA ITALIA CIR

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated gym pool guest suite tennis court

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool guest suite hot tub media room tennis court

This beautiful 16th floor unit is in model-like condition and offers breathtaking views of the Gulf & Bay and golf course below. At just over 2,600 square feet there are 3 bedrooms plus a den and 3 bathrooms. There are upgrades throughout, including impressive tile floors, granite countertops, custom paint, ample closet space, and more. The custom designed kitchen offers upgraded appliances and granite countertops. Florencia offers sought after amenities such as a state of the art fitness center, inviting social and gathering rooms, a resort style pool with a spa and cabanas, 2 guest suites, a movie theatre and more! The Colony features great amenities such as championship golf course, Country Club, tennis courts, a 34 acre beach park, canoe and kayak park, and the Bay Club.