23581 SANDYCREEK TER

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated gym pool bocce court

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

...Especial January 2020 for only $3000.00 per month ..........Available in April ..Enjoy panoramic Lake and Golf Course Views........Beautiful coach home (has stairs at entry) leading to your 2 bedroom 2 bath coach home with great view of golf course and lake. The lanai is enclosed in glass which permits you to leave the sliders open to enjoy additional space and open views. Sleeper sofa accommodates your extra guests. Queen beds in both bedrooms. Across from neighborhood SPA , pool and BBQ. Newly remodeled clubhouse with fine dining, bar and grill, Pro-shop, Fitness Room, Tennis, Bocce and Community pool 20 minutes from Airport, beaches, walking distance to Coconut Point Mall.