Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:56 PM

23581 SANDYCREEK TER

23581 Sandycreek Terrace · (239) 821-6038
Location

23581 Sandycreek Terrace, Estero, FL 34135

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1108 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1333 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
bocce court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
...Especial January 2020 for only $3000.00 per month ..........Available in April ..Enjoy panoramic Lake and Golf Course Views........Beautiful coach home (has stairs at entry) leading to your 2 bedroom 2 bath coach home with great view of golf course and lake. The lanai is enclosed in glass which permits you to leave the sliders open to enjoy additional space and open views. Sleeper sofa accommodates your extra guests. Queen beds in both bedrooms. Across from neighborhood SPA , pool and BBQ. Newly remodeled clubhouse with fine dining, bar and grill, Pro-shop, Fitness Room, Tennis, Bocce and Community pool 20 minutes from Airport, beaches, walking distance to Coconut Point Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23581 SANDYCREEK TER have any available units?
23581 SANDYCREEK TER has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23581 SANDYCREEK TER have?
Some of 23581 SANDYCREEK TER's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23581 SANDYCREEK TER currently offering any rent specials?
23581 SANDYCREEK TER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23581 SANDYCREEK TER pet-friendly?
No, 23581 SANDYCREEK TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 23581 SANDYCREEK TER offer parking?
No, 23581 SANDYCREEK TER does not offer parking.
Does 23581 SANDYCREEK TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23581 SANDYCREEK TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23581 SANDYCREEK TER have a pool?
Yes, 23581 SANDYCREEK TER has a pool.
Does 23581 SANDYCREEK TER have accessible units?
No, 23581 SANDYCREEK TER does not have accessible units.
Does 23581 SANDYCREEK TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23581 SANDYCREEK TER has units with dishwashers.
Does 23581 SANDYCREEK TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 23581 SANDYCREEK TER does not have units with air conditioning.
