75 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Estero, FL
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
19 Units Available
Longitude 81
11221 Everblades Pkwy, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
828 sqft
Close to Interstate 75. Also near Florida Gulf Coast University and Miromar Outlets. Townhome-style apartments with private entries and screened outdoor areas. Community features a gym with yoga area and a clubhouse with leasing offices.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
13 Units Available
Springs at Gulf Coast
19520 Highland Oaks Dr, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,403
821 sqft
Pet-friendly luxury apartment community located close to I-75 and shopping and dining. All homes have private entries, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. 24-hour gym, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
49 Units Available
Estero Parc
3011 Terracap Way, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
718 sqft
There’s no doubt about it, Estero Parc is here to elevate your life.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
12 Units Available
Courtyards at Estero
10445 Corkscrew Commons Dr, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
891 sqft
Our luxury apartments in Estero, FL, are light, bright, and extraordinarily spacious, featuring stylish features and designer details throughout.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Pelican Landing
1 Unit Available
23540 Walden Center DR
23540 Walden Center Drive, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
557 sqft
1/1 632sqft. 3rd floor condo in the gated community of The Tides at Pelican Landing.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
3120 Seasons WAY
3120 Seasons Way, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Beautiful 2nd floor, 1 bedroom condo in The Greens at Fountain Lakes in Estero! This is a must see. Fully furnished and turnkey!! Screened-in balcony with landscaped view, wood like floors and much more.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
8010 Via Sardinia WAY
8010 Via Sardinia Way, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
925 sqft
EXECUTIVE RENTAL. Spacious 1 bedroom - 1 bath condo. Open floor plan, with outside entertaining area. This unit has everything. Comcast X1 box with HBO and Internet included. Just steps away from the best restaurants and shops in the area.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Pelican Landing
1 Unit Available
23640 Walden Center DR
23640 Walden Center Drive, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
742 sqft
Beautiful 1bed/1bath unit is available for annual lease. This prime location condo located just across the street from Coconut Point Mall offers bright and open setting overlooking lake and mature landscaping.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Pelican Landing
1 Unit Available
23660 Walden Center DR
23660 Walden Center Drive, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
557 sqft
Beautiful updated condo in the much desired community of The Tides at Pelican Landing! Granite countertops, stainless appliances, tile floors, and new windows are some of the upgrades you can enjoy in this condo.
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
23159 Amgci WAY
23159 Amgci Way, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,500
925 sqft
Gorgeous 1B / 1.5B, second floor condo OVERLOOKING FABULOUS POOL AND SPAR, in sought-after Residences at Coconut Point! Open floor plan condo has plenty to offer.
Results within 1 mile of Estero
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Pelican Landing
1 Unit Available
24100 S Tamiami TRL
24100 S Tamiami Trl, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,955
Diamond Oaks Village is a 55+ community providing modern one and two-bedroom apartments. We are pet friendly! The Avesso model is a 1 bedroom 1 bath unit.
1 of 19
Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
18238 Hawthorne RD
18238 Hawthorne Road, San Carlos Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
One Bedroom/one bathroom unit in the back separate from the house. Great Location. Minutes away from main roads, restaurants and shopping. Brand new appliances. Freshly painted. New AC wall unit.
Results within 5 miles of Estero
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
51 Units Available
The Crest at Bonita Springs
28000 Crest Preserve Cir, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,316
751 sqft
Brand New Luxury Studio, 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartment Homes! Embrace classic comfort with a contemporary style at the new Crest at Bonita Springs.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
$
Spanish Wells
4 Units Available
Monterra at Bonita Springs
28151 Dovewood Ct, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
923 sqft
Welcome to Monterra at Bonita Springs, a luxurious apartment home community conveniently located in the heart of Bonita Springs, FL. Residents enjoy a lifestyle filled with exceptional amenities in a relaxing and peaceful setting.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
24 Units Available
Versol
28790 Versol Drive, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,435
833 sqft
Versol is an upscale community featuring new studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes nestled in the tranquil area of Bonita Springs.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
42 Units Available
Spectra
5500 Spectra Circle, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,301
736 sqft
Resort-inspired community of plush 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in Fort Myers. Residents enjoy access to a range of amenities, including an outdoor sundeck with grill station and recreation park with nature trails.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 14 at 12:59pm
53 Units Available
Millennium
9505 Blackwood Cir, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,274
736 sqft
Our story begins with spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans that feature chef-inspired kitchens with custom cabinetry and granite countertops.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Heitmans
1 Unit Available
8687 River Homes Ln. #4207
8687 River Homes Lane, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
644 sqft
8687 River Homes Ln. #4207 Available 07/16/20 SANCTUARY-IMPERIAL RIVER 1 BED/1 BATH - Spacious one bedroom, one bath within a gated community with loads of amenitIes. Bright Second floor unit with screened lanai and western exposure .
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7300 Estero Blvd PH-1
7300 Estero Boulevard, Fort Myers Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,000
519 sqft
Penthouse on Fort Myers Beach!! - Property Id: 294632 Penthouse with White sand Beach & Back Bay Views! Beautiful white sand of Fort Myers Beach only steps away. Huge pool with shower and loungers for all tenants.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5800 Bonita Beach Rd SW #2303
5800 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
508 sqft
5800 Bonita Beach Rd SW #2303 Available 08/15/20 Gorgeous 1/1 Condo in Bonita Beach & Tennis - This cozy Turnkey furnished Studio Sixth-floor condo is a perfect vacation spot to get away from it all! Owner pays for Cable, Internet, Electric & Water.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bonita Shores
1 Unit Available
27682 Imperial River Rd Upstairs
27682 Imperial River Road, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
919 sqft
Affordable 1 Bed 1 Bath condo Mango creek - This 2nd floor 1 bed 1 bath condo is located in the heart of Bonita Springs. With a Great location tenants of this home would be less than 10 minutes from Bonita public beach and shopping.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Heitmans
1 Unit Available
8617 River Homes LN
8617 River Homes Lane, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
699 sqft
Annual Rental in Bonita Springs! 1 bedroom, 1 bath 699sqft. first floor in condo in the gated community of The Sanctuary in Imperial River.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Downtown Bonita Springs
1 Unit Available
27725 Old 41 RD
27725 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
Enjoy the perfect blend of sophistication and style with a touch of Luxury when you find your new home at Mosaic at Oak Creek.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Bonita Beach
1 Unit Available
25850 Hickory BLVD
25850 Hickory Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,000
If you are looking for the perfect BEACHFRONT gateway to relax, recharge and enjoy the most beautiful sunsets..
Estero 1 BedroomsEstero 2 BedroomsEstero 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEstero 3 BedroomsEstero Accessible ApartmentsEstero Apartments with BalconyEstero Apartments with GarageEstero Apartments with GymEstero Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEstero Apartments with Move-in SpecialsEstero Apartments with ParkingEstero Apartments with PoolEstero Apartments with Washer-DryerEstero Cheap PlacesEstero Dog Friendly ApartmentsEstero Furnished ApartmentsEstero Luxury PlacesEstero Pet Friendly PlacesEstero Studio Apartments
Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL