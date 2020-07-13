/
apartments with pool
107 Apartments for rent in Estero, FL with pool
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
$
25 Units Available
Longitude 81
11221 Everblades Pkwy, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,150
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
1125 sqft
Close to Interstate 75. Also near Florida Gulf Coast University and Miromar Outlets. Townhome-style apartments with private entries and screened outdoor areas. Community features a gym with yoga area and a clubhouse with leasing offices.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
14 Units Available
Springs at Gulf Coast
19520 Highland Oaks Dr, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,353
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,542
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1097 sqft
Pet-friendly luxury apartment community located close to I-75 and shopping and dining. All homes have private entries, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. 24-hour gym, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
49 Units Available
Estero Parc
3011 Terracap Way, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,305
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1058 sqft
There’s no doubt about it, Estero Parc is here to elevate your life.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
4 Units Available
Courtyards at Estero
10445 Corkscrew Commons Dr, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1375 sqft
Now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Face mask required. Schedule your visit today!
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
20040 Barletta LN
20040 Barletta Lane, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1196 sqft
Rarely available, spacious Devonwood model with a panoramic view of one of the largest lakes in Bella Terra.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
20700 Persimmon PL
20700 Persimmon Place, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
Beautifully decorated 2 bed, 2 bath with den, den has murphy bed. Beautiful leaded glass pane entry door opens to a spacious open floor plan. Kitchen has been updated with new appliances, and granite countertop.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
3624 Stone WAY
3624 Stone Way, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
SEASONAL RENTAL AVAILABLE 2020! ! ! Updated and Beautifully furnished 2 Bed/2 Bath Villa style home in Fountain Lakes available on a short term rental basis.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
20281 Estero Gardens CIR
20281 Estero Gardens Circle, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Complete turnkey 2 bedroom plus den in the "Villagio" The Villagio offers 24 hour guarded gate entry with two pools (one a resort style) and a jacuzzi, a town center including 54 seat movie theatre, Café, Fitness center, Library, Clubroom and Tennis
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
10781 Crooked River RD
10781 Crooked River Road, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Wonderful Lighthouse Bay at the Brooks!! Furnished Off-Season Lake View Rental that faces the Conservancy, keeping your experience serene, private & soothing! Quiet Neighborhood Pool, yet close to main Clubhouse, with both a resort-style pool and a
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
21294 Braxfield LOOP
21294 Braxfield Loop, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
This well-appointed 3 bedroom single family POOL home is located in one of the most desirable gated, golf course communities in Estero! The home is fully furnished and features a screened-in lanai with a private pool and spa, plantation shutters,
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8490 Kingbird Loop #943
8490 Kingbird Loop, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1121 sqft
8490 Kingbird Loop #943 Available 07/15/20 2/2 Osprey Cove - This 4th floor condo offers a beautiful view of the lake & pool area. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms. Washer and dryer are included.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
20050 Barletta Ln Unit 216
20050 Barletta Lane, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1353 sqft
WOW! Here is your chance! Gorgeous END unit condo at Bella Terra! This spacious 2 bedroom PLUS den, 2 bath condo is conveniently located on the first floor and offers many upgrades and a spectacular lake view! You'll also enjoy all of the many
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
20211 Calice CT
20211 Calice Court, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2009 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor 3 BR + den, 2 bath coach home in the highly sought after Grandezza community. Grandezza is a gated community close to restaurants, shopping, beaches, I-75, FGCU and SWFL international airport.
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
12563 Grandezza Circle
12563 Grandezza Circle, Estero, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
5086 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL- Four bedroom, 3 bathroom courtyard home with pool. When you first enter through the main front door it opens up to a large courtyard area with an outdoor kitchen.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
20804 Bantams Roost
20804 Bantams Roost, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
Beautiful single family pool home in the bundled golf community of Country Creek Home is booked January through April 2020
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
3140 Seasons WAY
3140 Seasons Way, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
812 sqft
Attractive, affordable, and available! This first floor end unit overlooking a private landscaped area features 2 Full Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, 18 inch Tile flooring throughout, Kitchen with Wood Cabinets, updated Stainless Steel Appliances and Corian
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
13625 Lucera CT
13625 Lucera Court, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
This lovely 2 bedroom villa is located in the highly sought after gated, Bella Terra community in the hub of Southwest Florida. The home boasts wood floors and a cozy screened-in lanai.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
21790 Sunset Lake CT
21790 Sunset Lake Court, Estero, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
If you are looking for a spacious beautiful home, you have to see this one! 3,000+ sq ft with soaring ceilings and a huge open great room make this home perfect for entertaining! Open staircase leads to an open balcony with bonus area which would be
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
20935 Island Sound CIR
20935 Island Sound Circle, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
This tropical oasis is a must see! Situated in the desirable Pelican Sound Community, this 2 bedroom + den, 1st floor corner unit condo (den has been converted into a 3rd bedroom) has a lot to offer.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
20611 Country Creek DR
20611 Country Creek Drive, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
This 1st Floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Fully-Furnished Condo is located in The Villages at Country Creek in Estero.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
10017 Villagio Gardens Ln Unit 204
10017 Villagio Gardens Lane, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1667 sqft
Rarely Available MOST POPULAR Milan Model! This home is a HUGE Two bedroom plus den, 2 bath, with one car attached garage luxury carriage home on the second floor! Enjoy a perfect split bedroom floorplan with spacious den/loft area, breakfast bar,
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8570 Kingbird Loop #535
8570 Kingbird Loop, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1121 sqft
Osprey Cove ~ 2 bed/2 bath ~ Ashbury Floor plan - $ 1320 Third floor condo with two bedrooms & two bathrooms, spacious living area and kitchen with a breakfast nook and separate breakfast bar. Washer and dryer are included.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
22203 Seashore CIR
22203 Seashore Circle, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
This Single-family pet friendly home in Fountain Lakes is in a gated community with Golf, Tennis, Bocce Ball & Volleyball Courts, Community Pool, Club House, Library, Fitness Center and lawn services.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
19880 Casa Verde WAY
19880 Casa Verde Way, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
RENT THIS HOME FOR A MONTH OR THE ENTIRE SEASON!!!! This Gourgeous Furnished, Turn Key SOLAR HEATED POOL Home features a Large Great Room with Multi-Coffered Ceiling, Chef's Kitchen with Natural Gas Stove, Stainless Appliances, Granite Counters,
