Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:24 AM

163 Apartments for rent in Estero, FL with gym

Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 07:00am
19 Units Available
Longitude 81
11221 Everblades Pkwy, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,139
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,118
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
1125 sqft
Close to Interstate 75. Also near Florida Gulf Coast University and Miromar Outlets. Townhome-style apartments with private entries and screened outdoor areas. Community features a gym with yoga area and a clubhouse with leasing offices.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
13 Units Available
Springs at Gulf Coast
19520 Highland Oaks Dr, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,124
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,403
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1097 sqft
Pet-friendly luxury apartment community located close to I-75 and shopping and dining. All homes have private entries, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. 24-hour gym, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
49 Units Available
Estero Parc
3011 Terracap Way, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,270
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1058 sqft
There’s no doubt about it, Estero Parc is here to elevate your life.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Courtyards at Estero
10445 Corkscrew Commons Dr, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1375 sqft
Our luxury apartments in Estero, FL, are light, bright, and extraordinarily spacious, featuring stylish features and designer details throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
8598 Via Lungomare Cir Unit 201
8598 Via Lungomare Circle, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1317 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the gated community of Rapallo. Under building parking, lake views, stainless steel appliances and MUST SEE amenities. Two pools, professional tennis courts, and a huge workout facility.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
20050 Barletta Ln Unit 216
20050 Barletta Lane, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1353 sqft
WOW! Here is your chance! Gorgeous END unit condo at Bella Terra! This spacious 2 bedroom PLUS den, 2 bath condo is conveniently located on the first floor and offers many upgrades and a spectacular lake view! You'll also enjoy all of the many

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
10017 Villagio Gardens Ln Unit 204
10017 Villagio Gardens Lane, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1667 sqft
Rarely Available MOST POPULAR Milan Model! This home is a HUGE Two bedroom plus den, 2 bath, with one car attached garage luxury carriage home on the second floor! Enjoy a perfect split bedroom floorplan with spacious den/loft area, breakfast bar,

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
20011 Barletta LN
20011 Barletta Lane, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1108 sqft
Available as an Unfurnished Annual Rental starting late July! Showings begin July 1st. This well-maintained 1st floor condominium unit is the popular Azalea floorplan.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
20089 Larino LOOP
20089 Larino Loop, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2282 sqft
Seasonal rental available for winter 2021! Nicely furnished turnkey pool home on the lake! It offers 3 bedrooms + Loft. Over 2,200 square feet under air. Kitchen has wood cabinets, quartz counter tops and upgraded appliances.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
3140 Seasons WAY
3140 Seasons Way, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
812 sqft
Attractive, affordable, and available! This first floor end unit overlooking a private landscaped area features 2 Full Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, 18 inch Tile flooring throughout, Kitchen with Wood Cabinets, updated Stainless Steel Appliances and Corian

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
3624 Stone WAY
3624 Stone Way, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
SEASONAL RENTAL AVAILABLE 2020! ! ! Updated and Beautifully furnished 2 Bed/2 Bath Villa style home in Fountain Lakes available on a short term rental basis.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
20281 Estero Gardens CIR
20281 Estero Gardens Circle, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Complete turnkey 2 bedroom plus den in the "Villagio" The Villagio offers 24 hour guarded gate entry with two pools (one a resort style) and a jacuzzi, a town center including 54 seat movie theatre, Café, Fitness center, Library, Clubroom and Tennis

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Pelican Landing
1 Unit Available
23600 Walden Center DR
23600 Walden Center Drive, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION, LOCATION** In the heart of Estero!! This large unit is conveniently located across from Coconut Point and short drive to beaches, Gulf Coast Town Center, Miromar Outlets, FGCU...

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
20265 Royal Villagio CT
20265 Royal Villagio Court, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just what you would expect from the Tropical SWFL lifestyle. This condo boasts 2 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms and your own attached 1 car garage.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
21294 Braxfield LOOP
21294 Braxfield Loop, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
This well-appointed 3 bedroom single family POOL home is located in one of the most desirable gated, golf course communities in Estero! The home is fully furnished and features a screened-in lanai with a private pool and spa, plantation shutters,

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
13600 Lucera CT
13600 Lucera Court, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
This lovely 2 bedroom + den villa is located in the highly sought after gated, Bella Terra community in the hub of Southwest Florida.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
20935 Island Sound CIR
20935 Island Sound Circle, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
This tropical oasis is a must see! Situated in the desirable Pelican Sound Community, this 2 bedroom + den, 1st floor corner unit condo (den has been converted into a 3rd bedroom) has a lot to offer.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
13625 Lucera CT
13625 Lucera Court, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
This lovely 2 bedroom villa is located in the highly sought after gated, Bella Terra community in the hub of Southwest Florida. The home boasts wood floors and a cozy screened-in lanai.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
Green
3160 Seasons Way, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
980 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor, 2 bedroom condo in The Greens at Fountain Lakes in Estero! Fully furnished and turnkey with a private screened-in balcony.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
20061 Barletta LN
20061 Barletta Lane, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Bella Terra!! Fully-furnished, turnkey boasting beautiful modern decor and furnishings.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
3120 Seasons WAY
3120 Seasons Way, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2nd floor, 1 bedroom condo in The Greens at Fountain Lakes in Estero! This is a must see. Fully furnished and turnkey!! Screened-in balcony with landscaped view, wood like floors and much more.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
20611 Country Creek DR
20611 Country Creek Drive, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
This 1st Floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Fully-Furnished Condo is located in The Villages at Country Creek in Estero.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
21400 Velino LN
21400 Velino Lane, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
Must see 3 bedroom, 2 Bathroom pool home for rent in Bella Terra. This home features an open floor plan Living Room/Dining Room Combination. Upgraded Kitchen with wood cabinets. Sparkling private pool overlooking community pond.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8570 Kingbird Loop #535
8570 Kingbird Loop, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1121 sqft
8570 Kingbird Loop #535 Available 06/15/20 Osprey Cove ~ 2 bed/2 bath ~ Ashbury Floor plan - $ 1320 Third floor condo with two bedrooms & two bathrooms, spacious living area and kitchen with a breakfast nook and separate breakfast bar.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Estero, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Estero renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

