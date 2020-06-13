/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:18 PM
106 Furnished Apartments for rent in Estero, FL
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
8598 Via Lungomare Cir Unit 201
8598 Via Lungomare Circle, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1317 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the gated community of Rapallo. Under building parking, lake views, stainless steel appliances and MUST SEE amenities. Two pools, professional tennis courts, and a huge workout facility.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
20559 Candlewood
20559 Candlewood Holw, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
If you are looking for a getaway, this is the place for you. this beautiful 2 bdrm, 2 bath with den and attached garages is fully furnished. it is located in the desirable bundled golf community of Country Creek.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
20573 Candlewood Hollow
20573 Candlewood Hollow, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
Beautifully decorated carriage home. A perfect get-away....this beautiful 2 bdrm, 2 bath with den and attached garage fully furnished carriage home, is located in the desirable bundled golf community of Villages at Country Creek.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3624 Stone WAY
3624 Stone Way, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
SEASONAL RENTAL AVAILABLE 2020! ! ! Updated and Beautifully furnished 2 Bed/2 Bath Villa style home in Fountain Lakes available on a short term rental basis.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
20281 Estero Gardens CIR
20281 Estero Gardens Circle, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Complete turnkey 2 bedroom plus den in the "Villagio" The Villagio offers 24 hour guarded gate entry with two pools (one a resort style) and a jacuzzi, a town center including 54 seat movie theatre, Café, Fitness center, Library, Clubroom and Tennis
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
Green
3160 Seasons Way, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
980 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor, 2 bedroom condo in The Greens at Fountain Lakes in Estero! Fully furnished and turnkey with a private screened-in balcony.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
10781 Crooked River RD
10781 Crooked River Road, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Wonderful Lighthouse Bay at the Brooks!! Furnished Off-Season Lake View Rental that faces the Conservancy, keeping your experience serene, private & soothing! Quiet Neighborhood Pool, yet close to main Clubhouse, with both a resort-style pool and a
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
20935 Island Sound CIR
20935 Island Sound Circle, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
This tropical oasis is a must see! Situated in the desirable Pelican Sound Community, this 2 bedroom + den, 1st floor corner unit condo (den has been converted into a 3rd bedroom) has a lot to offer.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
21294 Braxfield LOOP
21294 Braxfield Loop, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
This well-appointed 3 bedroom single family POOL home is located in one of the most desirable gated, golf course communities in Estero! The home is fully furnished and features a screened-in lanai with a private pool and spa, plantation shutters,
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3120 Seasons WAY
3120 Seasons Way, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2nd floor, 1 bedroom condo in The Greens at Fountain Lakes in Estero! This is a must see. Fully furnished and turnkey!! Screened-in balcony with landscaped view, wood like floors and much more.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
13600 Lucera CT
13600 Lucera Court, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
This lovely 2 bedroom + den villa is located in the highly sought after gated, Bella Terra community in the hub of Southwest Florida.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
20611 Country Creek DR
20611 Country Creek Drive, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
This 1st Floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Fully-Furnished Condo is located in The Villages at Country Creek in Estero.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
20061 Barletta LN
20061 Barletta Lane, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Bella Terra!! Fully-furnished, turnkey boasting beautiful modern decor and furnishings.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
8001 Via Monte Carlo WAY
8001 Via Monte Carlo Way, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1380 sqft
EXECUTIVE TURNKEY RENTAL. Spacious 2 bedroom - 2 bath condo. Open floor plan, with large outside entertaining area. Beautifully furnished, just bring your tooth brush and clothes. This unit has everything.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
20081 Barletta LN
20081 Barletta Lane, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1055 sqft
Beautiful turnkey furnished second floor end unit in the Barletta section of Bella Terra. This 2+den /2 bath condo with a carport features an extra storage room. Property is available starting Dec 1st 2020.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
19960 Barletta LN
19960 Barletta Lane, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1055 sqft
Fully furnished and turnkey 1st floor condo available for shortterm and annual rentals.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
9251 Spring Run BLVD
9251 Spring Run Boulevard, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1111 sqft
Live the fabulous lifestyle! Minimal transfer fee will give you access to all the amenities and golf! Beautiful Lake and Golf Course View!! First Floor unit -- 2 bedroom and 2 full baths! Oversized eat in kitchen with white cabinets.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
8532 Via Lungomare CIR
8532 Via Lungomare Circle, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1600 sqft
Best location for a ground floor coach home in all of Rapallo! Views out the lanai over the big lake, sandy beach, pool and clubhouse and lit fountains at night and next to a bocce ball court in a park like setting with the pedestrian gate steps
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
21552 Baccarat LN
21552 Baccarat Lane, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1917 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW UNTIL SEPTEMBER 31, 2020! Meadows Of Estero is a neighborhood in Estero, Florida. Meadows Of Estero features large carriage homes that are in a prime location.
1 of 35
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
13291 Lazzaro Court
13291 Lazzario Court, Estero, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2378 sqft
13291 Lazzaro Court Available 06/01/20 POOL HOME in Bella Terra in Estero, 4 bed/3.5 baths, 2-car garage. AVAILABLE 7/1 - This Bella Terra POOL home features 4 bedrooms and 3.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
8561 Violeta ST
8561 Violeta Street, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1152 sqft
BEAUTIFUL FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM CONDOMINIUM AVAILABLE NOW IN MIRASOL AT COCONUT POINT. THIS 2ND FLOOR CORNER UNIT IS IN MINT CONDITION. THE CONDO HAS DIAGANOL TILE IN THE COMMON AREAS AND CARPET IN THE BEDROOM.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
10645 Jackson Square DR
10645 Jackson Square Drive, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
2117 sqft
Tidewater by Del Webb over 55+ active community in Estero. Peaceful & private, this beautifully furnished, 2/2 + Den, with 2-car garage, model-perfect villa boasts an abundance of room for daily life and entertaining.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
10821 Halfmoon Shoal RD
10821 Halfmoon Shoal Road, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1392 sqft
Rarely available in Lighthouse Bay at the Brooks!!! Enjoy your next vacation in The Brooks with all the amenities it offers. Second floor unit completely turnkey furnished.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
22820 Sago Pointe DR
22820 Sago Pointe Drive, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1988 sqft
Spacious second floor end unit with 2 car garage located in Copperleaf at the Brooks. This large 1988 sq. ft.condo, has three bedroom and is conveniently located across the street from the community pool, spa and gas grills.
