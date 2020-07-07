All apartments in Estero
19880 Casa Verde WAY
Last updated July 6 2020

19880 Casa Verde WAY

19880 Casa Verde Way · (239) 745-8090
Location

19880 Casa Verde Way, Estero, FL 33967

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
pool
bocce court
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
RENT THIS HOME FOR A MONTH OR THE ENTIRE SEASON!!!! This Gourgeous Furnished, Turn Key SOLAR HEATED POOL Home features a Large Great Room with Multi-Coffered Ceiling, Chef's Kitchen with Natural Gas Stove, Stainless Appliances, Granite Counters, 42" Cabinets and Crown Molding. Formal Dining Room with Wood Floors. The Master Suite features HIS + HERS Seprarate Bathrooms and Closets. Entertain or Relax on the Expansive Screened Lanai with Pool and Outdoor Kitchen. Home is located on a quite dead end street with lots of privacy. Belle Lago is a Gated Community in the Heart of Estero (centrally located between Naples and Ft Myers). Close to Beaches, Restaurants, Gulf Coast Town Center, Coconut Point Mall, Miramar Outlets, and SW International Airport. Belle Lago has lots of amenities including a Community Center/Clubhouse, Community Pool, Spa, 4 Tennis Courts, Pickleball, Bocce Ball, Billards Room, Walking Paths, Fitness Center and more. Home is available for Dec 2020 thru May 2021.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19880 Casa Verde WAY have any available units?
19880 Casa Verde WAY has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19880 Casa Verde WAY have?
Some of 19880 Casa Verde WAY's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19880 Casa Verde WAY currently offering any rent specials?
19880 Casa Verde WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19880 Casa Verde WAY pet-friendly?
No, 19880 Casa Verde WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 19880 Casa Verde WAY offer parking?
No, 19880 Casa Verde WAY does not offer parking.
Does 19880 Casa Verde WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19880 Casa Verde WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19880 Casa Verde WAY have a pool?
Yes, 19880 Casa Verde WAY has a pool.
Does 19880 Casa Verde WAY have accessible units?
No, 19880 Casa Verde WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 19880 Casa Verde WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 19880 Casa Verde WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19880 Casa Verde WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 19880 Casa Verde WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
