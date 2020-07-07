19880 Casa Verde WAY

Amenities

RENT THIS HOME FOR A MONTH OR THE ENTIRE SEASON!!!! This Gourgeous Furnished, Turn Key SOLAR HEATED POOL Home features a Large Great Room with Multi-Coffered Ceiling, Chef's Kitchen with Natural Gas Stove, Stainless Appliances, Granite Counters, 42" Cabinets and Crown Molding. Formal Dining Room with Wood Floors. The Master Suite features HIS + HERS Seprarate Bathrooms and Closets. Entertain or Relax on the Expansive Screened Lanai with Pool and Outdoor Kitchen. Home is located on a quite dead end street with lots of privacy. Belle Lago is a Gated Community in the Heart of Estero (centrally located between Naples and Ft Myers). Close to Beaches, Restaurants, Gulf Coast Town Center, Coconut Point Mall, Miramar Outlets, and SW International Airport. Belle Lago has lots of amenities including a Community Center/Clubhouse, Community Pool, Spa, 4 Tennis Courts, Pickleball, Bocce Ball, Billards Room, Walking Paths, Fitness Center and more. Home is available for Dec 2020 thru May 2021.