19081 Ridgepoint DR

Beautiful Florida Vacation Rental Available for Season 2020! Located in the exclusive community of West Bay Club this pristine 1ST FLOOR carriage home with ATTACHED GARAGE, access to a PRIVATE BEACH CLUB AND RESTAURANT and private lush views makes for the perfect Florida retreat. Enjoy an open spacious floor plan, 3 bedrooms with one bedroom setup with bunkbeds and a desk, a huge screened and covered outdoor lanai, large master suite with Tommy Bahama furniture, plenty of comfortable like new furniture throughout and much more! Amenities include a beautiful resort style courtyard pool with poolside food and beverage cabana, fitness center, tennis courts, private beach club and restaurant, children's/grandchildren's playground, park area, boat ramp and much more! All utilities including high speed internet and cable are included!