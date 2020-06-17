All apartments in Estero
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:38 AM

19081 Ridgepoint DR

19081 Ridgepoint Drive · (239) 344-6428
Location

19081 Ridgepoint Drive, Estero, FL 33928

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1614 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Beautiful Florida Vacation Rental Available for Season 2020! Located in the exclusive community of West Bay Club this pristine 1ST FLOOR carriage home with ATTACHED GARAGE, access to a PRIVATE BEACH CLUB AND RESTAURANT and private lush views makes for the perfect Florida retreat. Enjoy an open spacious floor plan, 3 bedrooms with one bedroom setup with bunkbeds and a desk, a huge screened and covered outdoor lanai, large master suite with Tommy Bahama furniture, plenty of comfortable like new furniture throughout and much more! Amenities include a beautiful resort style courtyard pool with poolside food and beverage cabana, fitness center, tennis courts, private beach club and restaurant, children's/grandchildren's playground, park area, boat ramp and much more! All utilities including high speed internet and cable are included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19081 Ridgepoint DR have any available units?
19081 Ridgepoint DR has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19081 Ridgepoint DR have?
Some of 19081 Ridgepoint DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19081 Ridgepoint DR currently offering any rent specials?
19081 Ridgepoint DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19081 Ridgepoint DR pet-friendly?
No, 19081 Ridgepoint DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 19081 Ridgepoint DR offer parking?
Yes, 19081 Ridgepoint DR does offer parking.
Does 19081 Ridgepoint DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19081 Ridgepoint DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19081 Ridgepoint DR have a pool?
Yes, 19081 Ridgepoint DR has a pool.
Does 19081 Ridgepoint DR have accessible units?
No, 19081 Ridgepoint DR does not have accessible units.
Does 19081 Ridgepoint DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19081 Ridgepoint DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 19081 Ridgepoint DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 19081 Ridgepoint DR does not have units with air conditioning.
