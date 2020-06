Amenities

garage bbq/grill microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Florida cottage close to downtown and the beaches. Non smoking. This is set amongst Florida landscaping putting you in your own private world. Property is fenced in with Florida vegetation. Has a paved outside area for relaxing, grilling, and that special drink. A great place to live the Florida life. Sidewalks to downtown dining and Englewood shopping and hot spots. Several parks close by for sitting and enjoying the view of Lemon Bay.