/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:04 PM
107 Apartments for rent in Englewood, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
26 Quails Run, Unit 4
26 Quails Run Blvd, Englewood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
634 sqft
VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL - VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL Available: May through December 14, 2020 and starting May 1, 2021 Rented: Dec 2020 - Apr 30, 2021 Season (Jan-Mar) - $1,800 Off-Season (Apr-Dec) - $1,200 3 Month MINIMUM rental in this
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1120 Lampp Dr
1120 Lampp Drive, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
Gulf Access Slice Of Paradise Waiting For You! - Property Id: 182155 beautiful slice of paradise waiting on you! located on a quite street, close to beaches, shopping, dining, entertainment, and much, much more.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Englewood Isles
371 EDEN DRIVE
371 Eden Drive, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2511 sqft
Available 2021 Season- Luxury lake view vacation home in desirable Englewood Isles. Solar heated pool with room to spread out in three bedrooms, family room, great room open concept with gourmet kitchen and outdoor pool bar.
1 of 47
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Old Englewood Village
470 S MCCALL ROAD
470 South Mccall Road, Englewood, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,000
487 sqft
Old Florida charm is found in this small, tropical resort-style 14 unit Bay Front condominium with Gulf access.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
2275 S MCCALL ROAD
2275 South Mccall Road, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1050 sqft
Beautiful 2/2 with carport on !st floor condo located in Englewood. Available for Season 2018.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
1375 BEACH ROAD
1375 Beach Road, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1760 sqft
NOT AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2021. Rented 4/1/20 - 5/6/20. Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season/ summer rates are $3,500.00 for April, and $3,000 per month from May through December.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Old Englewood Village
480 S MCCALL ROAD
480 South Mccall Road, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1500 sqft
Rented thru March 2021. $1850 from May-Dec only. Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home close to Old Englewood Village area. Two screened tiled lanais-front and side rear. Partial views of Lemon Bay can be seen in rear.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Englewood Gardens North
1175 BAYSHORE DRIVE
1175 Bayshore Drive, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1202 sqft
Imagine waking up to the views of Lemon Bay in the backyard and then celebrating the end of the day with a front row seat to a spectacular sunset! You don't have to imagine any more.
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Englewood Gardens North
860 BAYSHORE DRIVE
860 Bayshore Drive, Englewood, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,200
638 sqft
What a sweet spot to spend your winter! This ADORABLE cottage is located close by to all that Florida has to offer from beaches to shopping and dining.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
1665 MEADOW LARK LANE
1665 Meadowlark Ln, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1496 sqft
Rented April 1 2020 thru March 31 2021. Turnkey furnished home in central Englewood and less than a 5 minute drive to gulf beaches.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
10313 HEBBLEWHITE COURT
10313 Hebbewhite Court, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1559 sqft
An outstanding home with 3 bedrooms (one set up as a den with a Murphy bed.). All new appliances. Spacious kitchen, formal dining room, large living room, patio and lanai. Newly furnished and equipped.
Results within 1 mile of Englewood
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
9426 Tacoma Ave,
9426 Tacoma Avenue, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Brand New Duplex Rental Available - Property Id: 281598 Brand new duplex available to rent 08/01/2020. Features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, granite counters, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, and dryer.
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Grove City
1954 OREGON TRAIL
1954 Oregon Trail, Grove City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1500 sqft
2/2 Condo available as seasonal rental. Dock and pool access. This condo has views of the marina and is located close to dinning, shopping and the beach. Please call for more details and for summer rates.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
27345 DRIVER LANE
27345 Driver Lane, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2298 sqft
This fully upgraded Three Bed/Two and a Half Bath Neal Home is ready for you.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
2950 N BEACH ROAD
2950 North Beach Road, Manasota Key, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1173 sqft
DIRECT GULF FRONT *** BEAUTIFUL SUNSETS FROM YOUR LANAI *** BOATERS DREAM *** UPDATED *** Come live the Island Life Style at Tamarind Gulf & Bay. Boaters enjoy the beautiful crystal blue waters of the Gulf on Mexico with World Class Fishing.
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Grove City
2085 DAKOTA AVENUE
2085 Dakota Avenue, Grove City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1212 sqft
Pet Friendly! Bring your boat! The Slippery Snook is the perfect south Florida vacation home for couples, families and your pets.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
1330 BEACH ROAD
1330 Beach Road, Manasota Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Private resort, competently remodeled to highest standards.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
2795 N BEACH ROAD
2795 North Beach Road, Manasota Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,900
1529 sqft
Less than .5 mile stroll to the warm sand and blue waters of Englewood Beach, this Manasota Key home provides the perfect backdrop for your escape to paradise.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
7426 CLEARWATER STREET
7426 Clearwater Street, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1150 sqft
RENTED JAN-MARCH 2021. Available April 1 - December 31 2020. East Englewood location and within a 5 minute drive to gulf beaches. Turnkey furnished 2 bedroom home has it all for your winter or monthly stays.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Grove City
2535 10TH STREET
2535 10th Street, Grove City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1220 sqft
AVAILABLE EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2020 ON MONTHLY BASIS.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
2690 N BEACH
2690 North Beach Road, Manasota Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$16,000
2905 sqft
The Ultimate Beach Front LUXURY DREAM Vacation Rental is waiting for you! MANASOTA KEY is a charming off the beaten path barrier island located in S.W. Florida nestled between the Gulf of Mexico and Lemon Bay. North Beach Rd-a two lane road runs N.
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
2700 N BEACH ROAD
2700 North Beach Road, Manasota Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1311 sqft
AVAILABLE Jan 6 2021 FOR THE SEASON*** GULF FRONT PELICAN LANDING FULLY UPDATED LOFT CONDO**FABULOUS MODERN INTERIOR and SPECTACULAR VIEWS**This unit is completely and tastefully updated.
Results within 5 miles of Englewood
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Woodmere Village At Jacaranda
3730 Cadbury Circle #330
3730 Cadbury Cir 330 Bld 2, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1721 sqft
Annual unfurnished Condo with an Amazing location in an atrium setting at Woodmere At Jacaranda 55+ Community.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
7019 Janette Street
7019 Janette Street, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
912 sqft
***VACATION/SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - ***Pet Friendly-Fenced in Back Yard*** AVAILABLE: April - Nov 2020 RENTED: Dec-Mar 2021 Jan-Mar $2,500* / month Apr-Dec $1,400* / month *Does not include taxes and fees This quaint, beautifully landscaped two
Similar Pages
Englewood Apartments with BalconyEnglewood Apartments with GarageEnglewood Apartments with ParkingEnglewood Apartments with Pool