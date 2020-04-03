All apartments in Englewood
Find more places like 470 S MCCALL ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Englewood, FL
/
470 S MCCALL ROAD
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:34 PM

470 S MCCALL ROAD

470 South Mccall Road · (941) 475-5015
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Englewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

470 South Mccall Road, Englewood, FL 34223
Old Englewood Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 487 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Old Florida charm is found in this small, tropical resort-style 14 unit Bay Front condominium with Gulf access. This vacation retreat sits directly on Lemon Bay that offers a myriad of amenities - private beach, heated community pool, dock/fishing pier, tiki bar, bar-be-que area, sun set deck plus a fishing pier. Tiki on the Bay offers something for everyone Just minutes to historical downtown Englewood, and conveniently located to 3 wonderful Englewood beaches, world-class fishing at Boca Grande, restaurants, shopping, & 4 airports.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 470 S MCCALL ROAD have any available units?
470 S MCCALL ROAD has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 470 S MCCALL ROAD have?
Some of 470 S MCCALL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 470 S MCCALL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
470 S MCCALL ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 470 S MCCALL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 470 S MCCALL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Englewood.
Does 470 S MCCALL ROAD offer parking?
No, 470 S MCCALL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 470 S MCCALL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 470 S MCCALL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 470 S MCCALL ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 470 S MCCALL ROAD has a pool.
Does 470 S MCCALL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 470 S MCCALL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 470 S MCCALL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 470 S MCCALL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 470 S MCCALL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 470 S MCCALL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 470 S MCCALL ROAD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Englewood 1 BedroomsEnglewood 2 Bedrooms
Englewood Apartments with GymEnglewood Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Englewood Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLFort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FL
Estero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FL
South Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLSun City Center, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Florida Gulf Coast UniversityUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity