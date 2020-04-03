470 S MCCALL ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Old Florida charm is found in this small, tropical resort-style 14 unit Bay Front condominium with Gulf access. This vacation retreat sits directly on Lemon Bay that offers a myriad of amenities - private beach, heated community pool, dock/fishing pier, tiki bar, bar-be-que area, sun set deck plus a fishing pier. Tiki on the Bay offers something for everyone Just minutes to historical downtown Englewood, and conveniently located to 3 wonderful Englewood beaches, world-class fishing at Boca Grande, restaurants, shopping, & 4 airports.