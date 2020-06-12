All apartments in Englewood
Englewood, FL
40 WINDSOR DRIVE
40 WINDSOR DRIVE

Location

40 Windsor Drive, Englewood, FL 34223
Englewood Isles

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1840 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 6/1 - You will not be disappointed with this ultimate waterfront rental home in tropical paradise! Boat and fish from your own back yard. This 2400 square foot charming 3 bed, 2 bath home is located in the beautiful community of Englewood Isles and has the perfect split layout including a large living room and enclosed large sun-room or family room. Large walk in closet in master bed. All appliances are new including the washer and dryer. New 5 x 24 dock recently installed. The large windows and sliding glass doors allow for the spectacular panoramic view of the Windsor Waterways and the DEEP WATER CENTRAL CANAL BASIN NO BRIDGES!!!!! Enjoy fishing, boating, breathtaking sunsets and all that Florida nature has to offer such as birds, dolphins, manatees, porpoises and so much more! The location Of Englewood Isles is a unique a friendly neighborhood. A short boat ride through the Intracoastal Waterway, Brings you to the open waters of Lemon Bay. By car Englewood Isles is conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, the Englewood Farmers market, and so much more. NO APPLICATION FEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 WINDSOR DRIVE have any available units?
40 WINDSOR DRIVE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 40 WINDSOR DRIVE have?
Some of 40 WINDSOR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 WINDSOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
40 WINDSOR DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 WINDSOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 40 WINDSOR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Englewood.
Does 40 WINDSOR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 40 WINDSOR DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 40 WINDSOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40 WINDSOR DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 WINDSOR DRIVE have a pool?
No, 40 WINDSOR DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 40 WINDSOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 40 WINDSOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 40 WINDSOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 WINDSOR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 40 WINDSOR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 WINDSOR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
