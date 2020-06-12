40 WINDSOR DRIVE

Amenities

Available 6/1 - You will not be disappointed with this ultimate waterfront rental home in tropical paradise! Boat and fish from your own back yard. This 2400 square foot charming 3 bed, 2 bath home is located in the beautiful community of Englewood Isles and has the perfect split layout including a large living room and enclosed large sun-room or family room. Large walk in closet in master bed. All appliances are new including the washer and dryer. New 5 x 24 dock recently installed. The large windows and sliding glass doors allow for the spectacular panoramic view of the Windsor Waterways and the DEEP WATER CENTRAL CANAL BASIN NO BRIDGES!!!!! Enjoy fishing, boating, breathtaking sunsets and all that Florida nature has to offer such as birds, dolphins, manatees, porpoises and so much more! The location Of Englewood Isles is a unique a friendly neighborhood. A short boat ride through the Intracoastal Waterway, Brings you to the open waters of Lemon Bay. By car Englewood Isles is conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, the Englewood Farmers market, and so much more. NO APPLICATION FEE!