All apartments in Englewood
Find more places like 26 Quails Run, Unit 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Englewood, FL
/
26 Quails Run, Unit 4
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

26 Quails Run, Unit 4

26 Quails Run Blvd · (419) 236-0734
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Englewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

26 Quails Run Blvd, Englewood, FL 34223

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 26 Quails Run, Unit 4 - 26 Quails Run · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 634 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
shuffle board
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
shuffle board
VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL - VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL

Available: May through December 14, 2020 and starting May 1, 2021
Rented: Dec 2020 - Apr 30, 2021

Season (Jan-Mar) - $1,800
Off-Season (Apr-Dec) - $1,200

3 Month MINIMUM rental in this ground floor 55+ condo. Located in Quails Run community in the heart of Englewood. This One bedroom condo has a queen size bed and 1 1/2 baths. Tile flooring throughout except bedroom has wood laminate. There is a front porch and a screened lanai on the back. Laundry on site
Community offers a heated pool, shuffle-board courts and club house. Quails Run is located within blocks to Dearborn, stores, fast- food, banks, restaurants and Indian Mound. Englewood has beaches, fishing, SUP, Kayaking, Parks, private landing strip and centrally located to Port Charlotte, Venice and North Port.

The COA does not allow Pets for renters and all COA application fees are separate from rent. Renter must apply and pass a background check with the COA. No motorcycles, boats or RVs allowed

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5580550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Quails Run, Unit 4 have any available units?
26 Quails Run, Unit 4 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26 Quails Run, Unit 4 have?
Some of 26 Quails Run, Unit 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Quails Run, Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
26 Quails Run, Unit 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Quails Run, Unit 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 26 Quails Run, Unit 4 is pet friendly.
Does 26 Quails Run, Unit 4 offer parking?
No, 26 Quails Run, Unit 4 does not offer parking.
Does 26 Quails Run, Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26 Quails Run, Unit 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Quails Run, Unit 4 have a pool?
Yes, 26 Quails Run, Unit 4 has a pool.
Does 26 Quails Run, Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 26 Quails Run, Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Quails Run, Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 Quails Run, Unit 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Quails Run, Unit 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Quails Run, Unit 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 26 Quails Run, Unit 4?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Englewood 1 BedroomsEnglewood 2 Bedrooms
Englewood Apartments with GymEnglewood Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Englewood Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLFort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FL
Estero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FL
South Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLSun City Center, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Florida Gulf Coast UniversityUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity