26 Quails Run, Unit 4

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry pool shuffle board

Available: May through December 14, 2020 and starting May 1, 2021

Rented: Dec 2020 - Apr 30, 2021



Season (Jan-Mar) - $1,800

Off-Season (Apr-Dec) - $1,200



3 Month MINIMUM rental in this ground floor 55+ condo. Located in Quails Run community in the heart of Englewood. This One bedroom condo has a queen size bed and 1 1/2 baths. Tile flooring throughout except bedroom has wood laminate. There is a front porch and a screened lanai on the back. Laundry on site

Community offers a heated pool, shuffle-board courts and club house. Quails Run is located within blocks to Dearborn, stores, fast- food, banks, restaurants and Indian Mound. Englewood has beaches, fishing, SUP, Kayaking, Parks, private landing strip and centrally located to Port Charlotte, Venice and North Port.



The COA does not allow Pets for renters and all COA application fees are separate from rent. Renter must apply and pass a background check with the COA. No motorcycles, boats or RVs allowed



No Pets Allowed



