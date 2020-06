Amenities

dishwasher pool ceiling fan shuffle board clubhouse microwave

The quiet community of Quails Run is just minuets from Englewood Beach, shopping and restaurants. This turnkey furnished condo includes water, sewer, electric, basic cable and internet for $1200 per month. There are activities in the community center and the lovely pool is always a wonderful place to spend the afternoon. There is also shuffle board for the competitive among you.