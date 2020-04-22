All apartments in Englewood
Find more places like 1494 Janet Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Englewood, FL
/
1494 Janet Place
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:32 AM

1494 Janet Place

1494 Janet Place · (877) 635-1450
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Englewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1494 Janet Place, Englewood, FL 34223

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1744 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
SEASONAL PROPERTY FOR LEASE:
We have the deep water, boat davits and a private boat ramp. Located on the corner of a canal and Godfrey Creek, you are one bridge away from the Intercoastal Waterway.

With a large lanai the length of the house and a patio with plenty of room for an outdoor barbecue, this is the perfect vacation home. The screened lanai has a dry bar with a convenient pass thru to the newly remodeled, large, open kitchen with glass front cupboards. There is a large breakfast bar and plenty of counter and cabinet space. The dining room has plenty of room for a seating of 8-10. A large master bedroom offers a huge walk-in closet with a changing area and extra dresser. All three bedrooms have a beautiful view of the canal with water birds, fish, manatees and the occasional kayaker. The over-sized garage houses a top of the line pedestal washer and dryer, a convenient work shop and bikes to enjoy the charming Old Florida feel of this vacation home.

SEASONAL RATES:

January - March $3,000.00 per month
April $2,500.00 per month
May - August $2,000.00 per month
September - December $2,500.00 per month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1494 Janet Place have any available units?
1494 Janet Place has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1494 Janet Place have?
Some of 1494 Janet Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1494 Janet Place currently offering any rent specials?
1494 Janet Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1494 Janet Place pet-friendly?
No, 1494 Janet Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Englewood.
Does 1494 Janet Place offer parking?
Yes, 1494 Janet Place does offer parking.
Does 1494 Janet Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1494 Janet Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1494 Janet Place have a pool?
No, 1494 Janet Place does not have a pool.
Does 1494 Janet Place have accessible units?
No, 1494 Janet Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1494 Janet Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1494 Janet Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1494 Janet Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1494 Janet Place has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1494 Janet Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Englewood 1 BedroomsEnglewood 2 Bedrooms
Englewood Apartments with GymEnglewood Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Englewood Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLFort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FL
Estero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FL
South Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLSun City Center, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Florida Gulf Coast UniversityUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity