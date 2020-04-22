1494 Janet Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

SEASONAL PROPERTY FOR LEASE:

We have the deep water, boat davits and a private boat ramp. Located on the corner of a canal and Godfrey Creek, you are one bridge away from the Intercoastal Waterway.



With a large lanai the length of the house and a patio with plenty of room for an outdoor barbecue, this is the perfect vacation home. The screened lanai has a dry bar with a convenient pass thru to the newly remodeled, large, open kitchen with glass front cupboards. There is a large breakfast bar and plenty of counter and cabinet space. The dining room has plenty of room for a seating of 8-10. A large master bedroom offers a huge walk-in closet with a changing area and extra dresser. All three bedrooms have a beautiful view of the canal with water birds, fish, manatees and the occasional kayaker. The over-sized garage houses a top of the line pedestal washer and dryer, a convenient work shop and bikes to enjoy the charming Old Florida feel of this vacation home.



SEASONAL RATES:



January - March $3,000.00 per month

April $2,500.00 per month

May - August $2,000.00 per month

September - December $2,500.00 per month