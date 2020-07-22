1120 Lampp Drive

Amenities
Adorable gulf access home waiting on it's new tenants. This home features 2 bedroom, 2 bath, carport, lots of extra storage space inside and outside, outdoor shower, granite countertops in kitchen, large Florida room with a gorgeous view of the water through the big picture window. Home comes fully furnished, electric, water, sewer, trash, WiFi, and cable included. Pets welcome, but must be prior approved with a non-refundable pet fee. Prices vary depending on months. July-Oct $2500, Nov-Dec $2850, Jan-June $3600. 7 day minimum stay, month to month stays welcome, long term stays are welcome. Contact me for prices for shorter or longer stays for better prices. This is a must see. Kayaks are available during your stay, take a beautiful scenic stroll to the bay/beach from your backyard. Get your private viewing today, ask me for a walk through video, or to get your booking confirmed today.
