Englewood, FL
1120 Lampp Drive
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

1120 Lampp Drive

1120 Lampp Drive · (270) 519-6016
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1120 Lampp Drive, Englewood, FL 34223

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2500 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Adorable gulf access home waiting on it's new tenants. This home features 2 bedroom, 2 bath, carport, lots of extra storage space inside and outside, outdoor shower, granite countertops in kitchen, large Florida room with a gorgeous view of the water through the big picture window. Home comes fully furnished, electric, water, sewer, trash, WiFi, and cable included. Pets welcome, but must be prior approved with a non-refundable pet fee. Prices vary depending on months. July-Oct $2500, Nov-Dec $2850, Jan-June $3600. 7 day minimum stay, month to month stays welcome, long term stays are welcome. Contact me for prices for shorter or longer stays for better prices. This is a must see. Kayaks are available during your stay, take a beautiful scenic stroll to the bay/beach from your backyard. Get your private viewing today, ask me for a walk through video, or to get your booking confirmed today.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/englewood-fl?lid=13517375

(RLNE5933304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 Lampp Drive have any available units?
1120 Lampp Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1120 Lampp Drive have?
Some of 1120 Lampp Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 Lampp Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1120 Lampp Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 Lampp Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1120 Lampp Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1120 Lampp Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1120 Lampp Drive offers parking.
Does 1120 Lampp Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1120 Lampp Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 Lampp Drive have a pool?
No, 1120 Lampp Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1120 Lampp Drive have accessible units?
No, 1120 Lampp Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 Lampp Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1120 Lampp Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1120 Lampp Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1120 Lampp Drive has units with air conditioning.
