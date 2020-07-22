1120 Lampp Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking internet access

Adorable gulf access home waiting on it's new tenants. This home features 2 bedroom, 2 bath, carport, lots of extra storage space inside and outside, outdoor shower, granite countertops in kitchen, large Florida room with a gorgeous view of the water through the big picture window. Home comes fully furnished, electric, water, sewer, trash, WiFi, and cable included. Pets welcome, but must be prior approved with a non-refundable pet fee. Prices vary depending on months. July-Oct $2500, Nov-Dec $2850, Jan-June $3600. 7 day minimum stay, month to month stays welcome, long term stays are welcome. Contact me for prices for shorter or longer stays for better prices. This is a must see. Kayaks are available during your stay, take a beautiful scenic stroll to the bay/beach from your backyard. Get your private viewing today, ask me for a walk through video, or to get your booking confirmed today.



(RLNE5933304)