1120 LAMPP DRIVE

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking bbq/grill internet access

Relaxing Getaway Home with Outstanding views right out your backdoor. This home is located on a beautiful canal that has Gulf Access. Kayaks available on premises of home to enjoy a peaceful stroll to the bay/beach (life vest area available in storage closet outside). Fully furnished home, each bedroom has Queen size beds with closet and dressers for all your personal belongings, and ceiling fans. Master Bathroom is Huge, sky light, shower/tub combo, large mirror, 2 full body mirrors, door that leads outside, linen closet, access to additional room that could be used as a small additional bedroom or storage area. Home has lots of storage space inside and outside. Outside shower with privacy fence from neighbors to use after returning from the sandy beaches. All utilities are included. Unlimited WiFi, 125+ channels available, plus on demand movies, and a 65 inch smart TV that allows you to use all your favorite apps during your stay. Gas Grill and Picnic table located in backyard to enjoy the beautiful Florida sunset on the water. Lots of different birds come up in yard, and watch the fish jump up from the water, Enjoy fishing right in your backyard as well. Kitchen has all new Stainless Steel Appliances, granite counter tops, lots of cabinet space. Pets must be approved prior to booking. Carport attached to House. If interested please message me for more details. This house is waiting on you :) House is available July 2020-August 2020 for $2600.00 a month, September-November $2900 monthly, December-June 2021 $3600 monthly. Contact me for shorter stays, or longer stay discounts. More information about the place, pet information, cleaning fee prices depending on stay length. Contact me for your private showing.