Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:09 AM

1120 LAMPP DRIVE

1120 Lampp Drive · (270) 519-6016
Location

1120 Lampp Drive, Englewood, FL 34223

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Relaxing Getaway Home with Outstanding views right out your backdoor. This home is located on a beautiful canal that has Gulf Access. Kayaks available on premises of home to enjoy a peaceful stroll to the bay/beach (life vest area available in storage closet outside). Fully furnished home, each bedroom has Queen size beds with closet and dressers for all your personal belongings, and ceiling fans. Master Bathroom is Huge, sky light, shower/tub combo, large mirror, 2 full body mirrors, door that leads outside, linen closet, access to additional room that could be used as a small additional bedroom or storage area. Home has lots of storage space inside and outside. Outside shower with privacy fence from neighbors to use after returning from the sandy beaches. All utilities are included. Unlimited WiFi, 125+ channels available, plus on demand movies, and a 65 inch smart TV that allows you to use all your favorite apps during your stay. Gas Grill and Picnic table located in backyard to enjoy the beautiful Florida sunset on the water. Lots of different birds come up in yard, and watch the fish jump up from the water, Enjoy fishing right in your backyard as well. Kitchen has all new Stainless Steel Appliances, granite counter tops, lots of cabinet space. Pets must be approved prior to booking. Carport attached to House. If interested please message me for more details. This house is waiting on you :) House is available July 2020-August 2020 for $2600.00 a month, September-November $2900 monthly, December-June 2021 $3600 monthly. Contact me for shorter stays, or longer stay discounts. More information about the place, pet information, cleaning fee prices depending on stay length. Contact me for your private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 LAMPP DRIVE have any available units?
1120 LAMPP DRIVE has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1120 LAMPP DRIVE have?
Some of 1120 LAMPP DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 LAMPP DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1120 LAMPP DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 LAMPP DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1120 LAMPP DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1120 LAMPP DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1120 LAMPP DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1120 LAMPP DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1120 LAMPP DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 LAMPP DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1120 LAMPP DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1120 LAMPP DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1120 LAMPP DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 LAMPP DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1120 LAMPP DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1120 LAMPP DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1120 LAMPP DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
