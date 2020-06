Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool internet access

An outstanding home with 3 bedrooms (one set up as a den with a Murphy bed.). All new appliances. Spacious kitchen, formal dining room, large living room, patio and lanai. Newly furnished and equipped. Community has heated pool and Wi-fi available for your use. Just a short ride to Manasota Beach. Boca Royale golf course and restaurant just accross the street. RENTED FOR 2020 SEASON. THREE MONTH MINIMUM. Please call for off season availability and prices.