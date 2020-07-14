330 NE 86th St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

DO NOT disturb tenants. Available 8/23/2020.Amazing retreat! Special opportunity to live in El Portal's charming, historical Sherwood Forest! Lush foliage surrounds quiet, winding streets with roaming Peacocks. This home has been renovated w/updated kitchen, baths, A/C, security system, and custom lighting. Fenced private backyard. Impact windows & doors add to quiet, security, and energy efficiency. Max. 2 adults. Sq.ft. reflects added formal dining room/Fl.room. ***PLEASE NOTE:Appts will be scheduled AFTER the following info is provided: # of adults; pets? weight&breed?; have a credit report/score?;have a criminal background report?; move-in date?