330 NE 86th St

Amenities
DO NOT disturb tenants. Available 8/23/2020.Amazing retreat! Special opportunity to live in El Portal's charming, historical Sherwood Forest! Lush foliage surrounds quiet, winding streets with roaming Peacocks. This home has been renovated w/updated kitchen, baths, A/C, security system, and custom lighting. Fenced private backyard. Impact windows & doors add to quiet, security, and energy efficiency. Max. 2 adults. Sq.ft. reflects added formal dining room/Fl.room. ***PLEASE NOTE:Appts will be scheduled AFTER the following info is provided: # of adults; pets? weight&breed?; have a credit report/score?;have a criminal background report?; move-in date?