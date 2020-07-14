All apartments in El Portal
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:33 PM

330 NE 86th St

330 Northeast 86th Street · (305) 694-2166
Location

330 Northeast 86th Street, El Portal, FL 33138
El Portal

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,125

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
DO NOT disturb tenants. Available 8/23/2020.Amazing retreat! Special opportunity to live in El Portal's charming, historical Sherwood Forest! Lush foliage surrounds quiet, winding streets with roaming Peacocks. This home has been renovated w/updated kitchen, baths, A/C, security system, and custom lighting. Fenced private backyard. Impact windows & doors add to quiet, security, and energy efficiency. Max. 2 adults. Sq.ft. reflects added formal dining room/Fl.room. ***PLEASE NOTE:Appts will be scheduled AFTER the following info is provided: # of adults; pets? weight&breed?; have a credit report/score?;have a criminal background report?; move-in date?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 NE 86th St have any available units?
330 NE 86th St has a unit available for $3,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 330 NE 86th St have?
Some of 330 NE 86th St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 NE 86th St currently offering any rent specials?
330 NE 86th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 NE 86th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 330 NE 86th St is pet friendly.
Does 330 NE 86th St offer parking?
No, 330 NE 86th St does not offer parking.
Does 330 NE 86th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 NE 86th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 NE 86th St have a pool?
No, 330 NE 86th St does not have a pool.
Does 330 NE 86th St have accessible units?
No, 330 NE 86th St does not have accessible units.
Does 330 NE 86th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 NE 86th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 330 NE 86th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 330 NE 86th St has units with air conditioning.
